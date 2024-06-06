JuJu Watkins Left 'Speechless' After Roc Nation Visit, Jay-Z Praises Trojans Star's 'Grown Man' Game

College basketball star Judea Skies "JuJu" Watkins paid a visit to Roc Nation headquarters this week, resulting in an inspiring visit that also saw her receiving some high praise from none other than Jay-Z himself.

As seen in a series of Snapchat updates on Wednesday, the undeniably accomplished USC Trojans player dropped by the office to share some jersey and other merch items with Jay and company. During the visit, Watkins had the opportunity to meet one of Jay’s siblings, as well as the Roc Nation founder’s friend and business partner, Emory Jones.

The latter called Watkins his "favorite player in the world right now," adding that it was "an honor" to meet an athlete that both he and Jay have been excited about as of late.