JuJu Watkins Left 'Speechless' After Roc Nation Visit, Jay-Z Praises Trojans Star's 'Grown Man' Game

College basketball star Judea Skies "JuJu" Watkins paid a visit to Roc Nation headquarters this week, resulting in an inspiring visit that also saw her receiving some high praise from none other than Jay-Z himself.
As seen in a series of Snapchat updates on Wednesday, the undeniably accomplished USC Trojans player dropped by the office to share some jersey and other merch items with Jay and company. During the visit, Watkins had the opportunity to meet one of Jay’s siblings, as well as the Roc Nation founder’s friend and business partner, Emory Jones.
The latter called Watkins his "favorite player in the world right now," adding that it was "an honor" to meet an athlete that both he and Jay have been excited about as of late.
While Jay wasn’t there in person, Watkins was able to speak to him on FaceTime, marking a moment she later told her followers left her "speechless." As seen in the footage above, Jay did not hold back when it came to making sure Watkins was aware of how he felt about her proven talent on the court.
"You go hard," he told the Trojans star. "You got a tough game. You got game like a grown man."
Jay also said he would "absolutely" like to make it to a game some time, adding that he was going to "pull up on her" and the team soon.
Naturally, Watkins later tucked in a mention of the still-going-strong Dinner With Jay-Z or $500,000 meme, like so:
All eyes have been on Watkins for some time now, with commentators and fans and fellow athletes alike all predicting continued greatness to come for the 18-year-old. Caitlin Clark, a former college star turned pro in the WNBA, is among those who expect Watkins to settle nicely into her own top-tier position in the sport, not unlike the trajectory of the current Indiana Fever point guard.