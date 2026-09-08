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15 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Allen Iverson
A.I. turns 43 today. To celebrate, here are some things you probably didn't know about The Answer.
Reggie Bush's USC Legacy: "It's Almost As If Bush Never Happened"
Reggie Bush was a once-in-a-generation college phenom. It's a shame it never happened.
Mark Cuban: King or King Douche?
Is Mark Cuban truly a Maverick or just another rich douche?
"Let's Go Eat a Goddamned Snack!": Remembering the NFL's Craziest Training Camp Stories
Ever wondered what happens during the NFL's dog days of summer? We run the craziest moments from NFL training camps.
What You Need to Know (And a Lot You Don't) to Follow the Rest of the 2014 Baseball Season
2014-mid-year-baseball-report
The 25 Most Valuable Free Agent Signings in NBA History
From Moses Malone to LeBron James, these free agent signings worked out incredibly well.
Gallery: The Funniest Sports Memes of 2014 (So Far)
Don't blink, but 2014 is halfway over. The memes have been epic this year and we've done the duty of collecting the funniest sports memes of the year.
The 20 Saddest Struggle Faces of Brazil Fans During Their 7-1 Loss to Germany
During their brutal 7-1 loss to Germany, Brazil fans are obviously not taking the stunning defeat very well.
Best Sports GIFs of 2014 (So Far)
With 2014 about halfway over, it's time we rollback and look at the best GIFs from the sports world in 2014.
The Craziest Mike Tyson Stories of All Time
A look at the craziest stories (that could be verified) during the life of Mike Tyson.
The Biggest Sports Fails of 2014 (So Far)
So much futility so far this year, but who's sucked enough to make the cut?
Hoop Life: Lil B's Best On-Court Moves in GIFs
Kevin Durant wants no parts of Lil B on the court. K.D. ain't about that hoop life.
The Best Quotes from Pat Riley's Season-Ending Press Conference
Here are the best quotes from Pat Riley's memorable press conference earlier today.
Ranking Every Five-Time Champion in NBA History
From Tim Duncan to Kobe Bryant to Dennis Rodman, we break down the best NBA players who have five titles to their name.
11 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Kawhi Leonard
Meet the man underneath the cornrows.
Twitter Emasculates LeBron James and the Miami Heat
A quick look at the best memes on Twitter last night after the Miami Heat's Game Five loss to the San Antonio Spurs.