Adidas Originals

The early 2000s revival of retro sportswear cemented Adidas Originals as a cornerstone of streetwear culture, distinguished by its signature Trefoil logo and commitment to heritage designs. The line’s iconic models like the Superstar, Stan Smith, and Gazelle are instantly recognizable symbols of this movement, bridging past and present. Adidas Originals remains a go-to for sneaker enthusiasts who value both classic style and modern comfort. Its collaborations with artists and designers such as Pharrell Williams and Bad Bunny continuously inject fresh cultural energy, keeping the lineup relevant and influential within sneaker culture.

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Coca-Cola x Adidas Originals
Sneakers

The Next Coca-Cola x Adidas Collection Releases in June

Here's how to buy the next Coca-Cola x Adidas collection.

Victor Deng48 days ago
Black Adidas sneakers with white stripes, worn by someone with white socks, against a dark background with a blue circle.
Style

Adidas x AVAVAV SS26 Collection: How to Shop

Here's how to buy the latest Avavav x Adidas collection.

Complex Staff52 days ago
Avavav x Adidas
Sneakers

The Next Avavav x Adidas Collection Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the latest Avavav x Adidas collection.

Victor Deng60 days ago
Hyperboost Euphoria
Sneakers

Adidas Previews the Hyperboost Euphoria Sneaker

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Hyperboost Euphoria colorways.

Victor Deng64 days ago
A person wearing a brown zip-up jacket and matching pants, standing against a white background.
Style

Adidas Originals Wales Bonner x Y-3 Collection: How to Buy

The SS26 collaboration between Adidas Originals, Y-3, and Wales Bonner is available on Complex.

Complex Staff65 days ago
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'Old Rose' Menace x Adidas Superstar
Sneakers

Menace Celebrates Mother's Day With This Adidas Superstar Collab

Here's how to buy the 'Old Rose' Adidas Superstar collab.

Victor Deng74 days ago
A black Adidas sneaker with beige textured stripes and a velcro strap, featuring a gum sole.
Style

CLOT x Adidas Mundial by Edison Chen: How to Buy

Edison Chen's brand Clot and Adidas Originals have dropped the Mundial Collection, available on Complex.

Complex Staff74 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Vario Flat Earther
Sneakers

Pharrell's New Adidas Virginia Sneaker Releases in April

Introducing the Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Vario Flat Earther.

Victor Deng107 days ago
'Piggy Runner 2.0' Unheardof x Adistar Control 5
Sneakers

Detailed Look at Unheardof's Adidas Adistar Control 5 'Piggy Runner 2.0'

The 'Piggy Runner 2.0' Adidas Adistar Control 5 could be dropping soon.

Victor Deng177 days ago
Adidas Purechill
Sneakers

Adidas Wants You to Relax in the New Purechill Shoe

The Adidas Purechill releases tomorrow.

Victor Deng245 days ago
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Adidas Tobacco 'Kyoto'
Sneakers

These Adidas Collab Sneakers Are in Japanese

Here's how to buy the Size and Billy's x Adidas Tobacco collabs.

Victor Deng247 days ago
Top Adidas collaborators star in the brand's new 'Superstar, The Original' campaign.
Sneakers

Blackpink's Jennie, GloRilla, Anthony Edwards, and More Star in Adidas' New Ad

Adidas brings together its top partners for the 'Superstar, The Originals' campaign.

Victor Deng375 days ago
Sporty & Rich x Adidas Court Collection
Sneakers

Tennis Inspires Sporty & Rich's Next Adidas Collection

The Sporty & Rich x Adidas 'Court' collection includes the Adizero Adios and Blanc sneakers.

Victor Deng421 days ago
100 Thieves x Adidas Collection
Sneakers

100 Thieves' Third Adidas Collection Is Releasing Next Week

Here's how to buy the third 100 Thieves x Adidas collection.

Victor Deng436 days ago
Adidas Climacool
Sneakers

Adidas' 3D-Printed Climacool Shoe Releases in May

Here's how to buy the Adidas Climacool.

Victor Deng449 days ago
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Brain Dead x Adidas Forest Hills
Sneakers

Brain Dead and Adidas' New Forest Hills Collabs Release Next Week

Two versions of the Brain Dead x Adidas Forest Hills collab are releasing.

Victor Deng457 days ago

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