A Look at Disney’s Best Streetwear Collabs

There are few companies in the entire world that rival the ubiquity of Disney. Its characters are beloved around the globe by children and adults of all ages with a cultural relevancy that expands far beyond entertainment. So, it makes sense why the world of fashion has created hundreds, if not thousands, of collaborations featuring Disney’s growing cast of animated icons over the years to satisfy anyone’s taste level. Lightning McQueen has been transformed into a rubber clog. Mickey Mouse has been stamped on a Gucci bag. Some of the best collabs have come from the world of streetwear.
Disney’s relationship with streetwear has grown even stronger since The Hundreds co-founder Bobby Kim took a creative leadership role at the company is 2025. Since his arrival, the Global Creative Director has spearheaded everything from large-scale global collaborations, including a motorsports partnership with F1, to one-off projects with emerging brands like Basketcase. He’s also created some incredible one-of-one pieces to highlight all of the talented creators currently working at Disney. The latest work sees Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse positioned alongside one of the biggest musical acts in the world, BLACKPINK.
While this is far from every single time we have seen Disney’s footprint in fashion, we rounded up Disney’s Best Streetwear Collabs.
Iceberg
When: 1990s and 2000s
We can’t talk about Disney's relationship with streetwear without showing some love to Iceberg’s iconic sweaters. A defining element of urban style in the ‘90s, the pricey knits became a status symbol thanks in large part to rappers like Jay-Z and Nas rocking them so frequently. Some of the most popular versions featured Disney icons like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck. More obscure offerings spotlighted Baloo from The Jungle Book or Dumbo the Elephant. To this day, the Italian designer’s whimsical cashmere knits are coveted items by vintage collectors.
Number (N)ine
When: 2000-2025
At the turn of the millennium, Takahiro Miyashita turned Mickey Mouse into a rockstar. Inspired by grunge stars like Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Mickey was given a mic stand and a frontman’s attitude to grace black and white T-shirts and hoodies debuted as part of Number (N)ine’s Spring/Summer 2000 range. The partnership has been revisited across later eras with Mickey donning multiple tops in various poses. In fashion circles, the Japanese label’s Mickey pieces are considered grails.
Bape
When: 2006-2018
Bape founder NIGO has also been able to weave pop culture icons into his designs in a way that always feels seamless and doesn’t sacrifice cool. At the peak of Bape’s powers in 2006, NIGO did it with the lovable yellow bear from the Hundred Acre Wood, Disney’s Winnie the Pooh. The collaboration featured a Pooh plush that had been covered in Bape’s ABC Camo. While pre and post-NIGO Bape has collaborated with Disney on multiple occasions since, most obscurely on a capsule to mark the launch of Ralph Breaks the Internet in 2018, none of them remain as collectible as the first.
The Hundreds
When: 2008
Seeing Mickey Mouse on clothes isn’t anything new. But seeing The Lost Boys from Peter Pan on T-shirts and hoodies was incredibly unlikely. Despite the obscure reference, the drop sold out in a day, proof that sometimes the best ideas are the unconventional ones. The watershed moment for The Hundreds has become even more special in recent years given co-founder Bobby Kim’s current role at the House of Mouse.
Supreme
When: 2009-2025
Mickey Mouse linked up with Supreme for the first time in 2009. The straightforward designs saw Disney’s mascot standing in his signature pose on a white T-shirt and black hoodie. 16 years after the first linkup, we saw edgier Mickey Mouse and Supreme get back together with the help of Number (N)ine. But Supreme’s best Disney collab came in 2024. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves were featured across a variety of items including a stellar brown leather flight jacket.
Undefeated
When: 2010
Undefeated reimagined some of Disney’s classic characters as hockey and basketball players for an extensive capsule collection in 2010. Fun fact: a young Odd Future modeled the collection in the official lookbook.
Stüssy
When: 2010
Everyone knows about Mickey Mouse. But did you know that he wasn’t the first Disney mascot? That honor belongs to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, who was the star of 26 animated films from 1927 through 1953. Stussy gave the OG his flowers by putting him on a series of T-shirts displaying various expressions back in 2010.
Kith
When: 2018-2025
Ronnie Fieg’s streetwear behemoth has partnered with Disney on numerous projects since 2018. They have ranged from linkups with Iceberg featuring Disney’s original characters to a series of Pixar-themed goods during the holiday season to footwear inspired by some of Marvel’s heroes and villains. The way Kith moves, we’re just surprised we haven’t seen a collaborative ride at Disney Parks yet.
Levi’s x Toy Story
When: 2025
Did Woody wear Levi’s? While it isn’t totally canonical, it is certainly plausible. The heritage denim label built its case in 2025 through a well-executed collection featuring Toy Story’s beloved cast of characters. As fun as the cow print trucker jacket and patchwork jeans were, the best piece of the partnership was a Woody doll limited to just 1,000 units. Woody was even packaged in the box backwards so he could show off the iconic red Levi’s tab. Nice touch.
HUF
When: 2025
Mickey Mouse is a global icon. So, HUF decided to take him on a world tour. Key items placed Mickey Mouse alongside the flags of the world on crewnecks, a black varsity jacket, and caps.
BLACKPINK
When: 2026
The most famous mouse of all time linked up with the world’s biggest K-pop group. Dressed fittingly in black and pink, the assortment is given a punk edge through faded graphics and checkered details. Standout items include a plaid jacket and raglan T-shirt.