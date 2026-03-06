A Look at Disney’s Best Streetwear Collabs

There are few companies in the entire world that rival the ubiquity of Disney. Its characters are beloved around the globe by children and adults of all ages with a cultural relevancy that expands far beyond entertainment. So, it makes sense why the world of fashion has created hundreds, if not thousands, of collaborations featuring Disney’s growing cast of animated icons over the years to satisfy anyone’s taste level. Lightning McQueen has been transformed into a rubber clog. Mickey Mouse has been stamped on a Gucci bag. Some of the best collabs have come from the world of streetwear.

Disney’s relationship with streetwear has grown even stronger since The Hundreds co-founder Bobby Kim took a creative leadership role at the company is 2025. Since his arrival, the Global Creative Director has spearheaded everything from large-scale global collaborations, including a motorsports partnership with F1, to one-off projects with emerging brands like Basketcase. He’s also created some incredible one-of-one pieces to highlight all of the talented creators currently working at Disney. The latest work sees Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse positioned alongside one of the biggest musical acts in the world, BLACKPINK.

While this is far from every single time we have seen Disney’s footprint in fashion, we rounded up Disney’s Best Streetwear Collabs.