74IsWar

Founded in 2023 by designer Sleazy JPG, 74IsWar specializes in military-inspired streetwear and footwear that incorporate authentic combat gear elements. The brand’s debut sneaker, the “Recon Runner,” features ballistic nylon uppers and custom MOLLE webbing, while its 2020 “Tactical Ops” jacket line uses ripstop fabric and reinforced elbow patches sourced from surplus military suppliers. 74IsWar’s collections have been sold through select retailers like Undefeated LA and featured in collaborations with street artist Futura on limited-edition capsule drops. 74IsWar gained recognition for its 2021 “Urban Warfare” pack, which included a sneaker silhouette with Vibram soles designed for rugged city terrain, and apparel pieces with laser-cut ventilation panels. The brand’s community centers around enthusiasts of functional design and military heritage, with Complex highlighting 74IsWar’s role in bridging authentic tactical gear with contemporary streetwear trends.

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