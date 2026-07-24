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Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball entered this season with his father, LaVar, having said the young guard was already better than two-time MVP Steph Curry. Lonzo has had a decent rookie season in L.A., but a number of other rookies have quietly outplayed him. Here are 10 rookies who are better than Lonzo Ball.
Aaron C. Mansfield

Latest Stories

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Life

Sperm Racing Showdown Aims to Raise Awareness by 'Turning Health Into a Competition'

The inaugural event is poised to feature instant replay, live commentary, weigh-ins, and more.

Trace William Cowen465 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Alabama Barker attends the SZA & TDE Official Grammy After-Party at The Vermont Hollywood on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
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Alabama Barker Appears to Accuse UCLA Cornerback Scooter Jackson of Cheating on Her

Alabama Barker and UCLA cornerback Scooter Jackson have been linked in recent weeks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams492 days ago
Alabama Barker/TikTok
Sports

Alabama Barker and UCLA Cornerback Scooter Jackson Appear to be Dating

Barker and the UCLA cornerback have been canoodling in multiple TikToks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams502 days ago
Two photos showing Kendrick Lamar taking classes at UCLA in 2022.
Music

UCLA Addresses Photos of Kendrick Reportedly Attending Psychology Class: ‘Where You Level Up’

The photos were taken in 2022, but circulated on social media again this week.

Joe Price514 days ago
Style

People Point Out Irony of Man in Denim Tears Hoodie Spewing Racism at Black Pro-Palestine Protesters

The incident occurred at a counterprotest in support of Jewish students at the UCLA campus on Sunday where a pro-Palestine encampment emerged.

Complex Staff817 days ago
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Air Jordan 23 College PEs
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Schools Get Exclusive Air Jordan 23s

Mascots and logos featured on unreleased pairs.

Brandon Richard899 days ago
Sports

Jewelry Reportedly Stolen From Locker Room at UCLA and Colorado Game

Several Colorado Buffaloes players returned to their locker room following their recent loss to UCLA to find their valuables stolen.

Joe Price999 days ago
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne
Sports

UCLA Bruins Star Charisma Osborne to Return for Fifth Year of Eligibility

A week after declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft, UCLA Bruins senior guard Charisma Osborne has opted to return to school for her fifth season of eligibility.

Brad Callas1207 days ago
Kiki Rice Jordan Brand
Sneakers

Kiki Rice Debuts Air Jordan 38 in NCAA March Madness Tournament

UCLA guard and recent Jordan Brand signee Kiki Rice debuts the yet-to-release Air Jordan 38 during Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Victor Deng1218 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'UCLA' DD1391 402 Pair
Sneakers

UCLA-Inspired Nike Dunks Get a US Release Date

A new Nike Dunk Low colorway is releasing soon and it is dressed in blue and gold hues resembling the UCLA Bruins team colors. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1454 days ago
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UCLA student Brianna Kupfer
Life

Woman Texted Friend About Person With ‘Bad Vibe’ Shortly Before Being Murdered at Work, Suspect Arrested (UPDATE)

New details have surfaced in the investigation into the murder of Brianna Kupfer, who was fatally stabbed last week while working at a L.A. furniture store.

Brad Callas1648 days ago
YG Expands TeleHealth Van Program
Music

YG Connects With City of Hawthorne to Expand Mental Health Services in L.A.

The rapper celebrated the new partnership between the city and his TeleHealth Van program, which provides health services to low-income communities.

Joshua Espinoza1710 days ago
ucla logo
Sports

UCLA Dismisses Runner Chris Weiland Over Video Showing Him Going on Racist, Homophobic Rant

UCLA cross-country runner Chris Weiland has been dismissed by the team after a video in which he said homophobic and racist slurs went surfaced.

Alex Galbraith1978 days ago
Nia Dennis
Sports

UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Goes Viral With Floor Routine Incorporating Kendrick Lamar and 2Pac

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis went viral with an impressive routine that included songs from Kendrick Lamar,2Pac and Soulja Boy. Take a look at the video.

Alex Galbraith2008 days ago
UCLA Jordan Brand Nike Logos
Sneakers

The UCLA Bruins Are Partnering With Jordan Brand and Nike

The UCLA Athletics has confirmed that they are partnering with both Jordan Brand and Nike starting in July 2021. Click here for additional details.

Victor Deng2055 days ago
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makur maker
Sports

5-Star Prospect Makur Maker Commits to Howard: ‘I Need to Make the HBCU Movement Real So That Others Will Follow'

Makur Maker has decided to commit to Howard University over UCLA, Kentucky, and Memphis. The five-star basketball recruit purposely chose an HBCU.

tara mahadevan2214 days ago

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