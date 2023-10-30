Jewelry Reportedly Stolen From Locker Room at UCLA and Colorado Game

Several Colorado Buffaloes players reportedly returned to their locker room following their loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 28 only to find some of their valuables had been stolen.

As shown in a video by Well Off Media, seen above at the 41:40 mark and below in a clip shared on social media, at least five players were impacted by the apparent theft. "They fucking broke into the locker room, bro," said one of the team's players in the clip. "During the game."

The players appeared to be confused and disappointed about the situation, with them indicating that no one appeared to know what happened.

According to the Sports Illustrated blog Buffs Beat, the thieves took three diamond and gold chains worth thousands of dollars. Coach Deion Sanders has not addressed the incident. UCLA police are reportedly investigating the theft.