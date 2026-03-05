Tyreek Hill Psych Exam Request Dismissed in Court Battle With OnlyFans Model

Tyreek Hill has scored a small victory in his legal battle against an influencer/OnlyFans model.
According to TMZ, the NFL wide receiver will not have to submit to a psychological exam as requested by Sophie Hall, the woman who is suing Hill for allegedly breaking her leg in 2023.
The plaintiff had sought a court-mandated evaluation of Hall’s mental state, allowing a psychologist to determine the extent of the athlete's "aggression and culpability" in the aforementioned leg incident.
Hall's legal team argued that such an exam would shed more light on Hill's "longstanding pattern of anger and aggression towards others, particularly women, his documented history of violent behavior, including issues related to anger management, impulse control and aggression, which are directly in controversy and forms a critical component of this case."
Hill's lawyers pushed back on the request, saying a psych exam would be a "baseless intrusion into [his] mental state."
Presiding Judge David Haines agreed with the defense and dismissed Hall’s motion.
Hall filed a civil lawsuit in early 2024, accusing Hill of battery, assault, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The complaint cited a June 2023 incident in which Hill allegedly fractured the woman's leg while running backyard football drills at his Miami-area home.
Hall alleged that the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver had invited her to stay at his South Florida home for several days; however, the getaway took an unfortunate turn when she and Hill began the backyard training sessions.
Hall claimed Hill became "angry" and "embarrassed" after she accidentally shoved him in a "defensive line vs. offensive line" exercise. She claimed Hall then "charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries."
The plaintiff claimed she immediately informed Hill about her leg injury, but he dismissed her complaints and refused to get her medical treatment. Hall said she was later diagnosed with a fractured leg that required surgery.
Hill denied hurting Hall and said the plaintiff injured her leg after tripping over a dog.
Hall is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.