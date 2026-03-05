Tyreek Hill Psych Exam Request Dismissed in Court Battle With OnlyFans Model

Tyreek Hill has scored a small victory in his legal battle against an influencer/OnlyFans model.

According to TMZ, the NFL wide receiver will not have to submit to a psychological exam as requested by Sophie Hall, the woman who is suing Hill for allegedly breaking her leg in 2023.

The plaintiff had sought a court-mandated evaluation of Hall’s mental state, allowing a psychologist to determine the extent of the athlete's "aggression and culpability" in the aforementioned leg incident.

Hall's legal team argued that such an exam would shed more light on Hill's "longstanding pattern of anger and aggression towards others, particularly women, his documented history of violent behavior, including issues related to anger management, impulse control and aggression, which are directly in controversy and forms a critical component of this case."

Hill's lawyers pushed back on the request, saying a psych exam would be a "baseless intrusion into [his] mental state."