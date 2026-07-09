NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill to Chiefs, Chargers, or 49ers?

NFL training camps are set to open in less than three weeks, yet one of the most prolific receivers of his generation remains unsigned. Tyreek Hill still does not have a football home after being released by the Miami Dolphins in February.
James Palmer, an NFL insider for Bleacher Report, discussed Hill this week on his NFL insider notebook podcast.
“There still is, to my understanding right now, no guarantee that Hill plays in 2026,” Palmer said. “I think it’s wishful thinking, and I think we all want to see him on a football field in 2026 because he’s just so much fun to watch. I think teams are monitoring this. This is a situation with how bad the injury was, and how much of a rehab he had ahead of him, and how many medical hurdles he has to pass health-wise … teams are going to want to see him run. They’re going to want to see him work out. They are going to want to see where he’s at in terms of his health. I know teams are obviously interested, because they want to see if [his skill] is going to come back, what made him just a unicorn-type player. A special player.
“Is he landing back in Kansas City? Is he landing on a team that’s going on a run in the second half of the year? Maybe he’s healthy mid-season. You could add him to your roster, but I think right now it’s still really up in the air about whether he plays in 2026.”
Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with WSVN Miami’s Josh Moser last month about Hill’s rehab and offered, mostly, promise.
“Tyreek is working incredibly hard. All of my conversations with him have been extremely positive. He’s a man on a mission,” Rosenhaus said. “We talk about things like being the comeback player of the year, and right now he’s still in the midst of a rigorous recovery and rehab. There really isn’t a set timetable for when he’s going to be ready to go. When that takes place is less important than the fact that he does come all the way back.”
On June 28, Hill posted an Instagram video of himself rehabbing. A doctor in the video examined his leg and said, “How’s the foot? There was such a scar right here. I was really worried that this would be a problem, but that looks great.”
Here is a look at teams that could be interested in Hill over the course of the next few months.
Tyreek Hill to Chiefs rumors
Hill to the Chiefs remains the most logical conclusion given their successful history together. Kansas City has shown a willingness to wait until mid-season to add to its receiver room in the past. In October of 2024, the Chiefs traded for veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins, so perhaps they are waiting for Hill to be fully healthy, and also waiting to see if there are any injuries to their current receiver room.
Tyreek Hill to Chargers rumors
Hill to the Chargers has been a persistent rumor since Mike McDaniel, Hill’s coach in Miami, joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. LA has plenty of money to throw at Hill as they have around $40.4 million, according to Over the Cap. That is the fourth most in the NFL at the moment.
Tyreek Hill to the 49ers rumors
Speaking of cap space, the 49ers currently have the most in the NFL. San Francisco is surrounding Brock Purdy with as many weapons as possible as they signed Mike Evans and drafted De’Zhaun Stribling in the second round. They also added Christian Kirk. With Hill joining an offense that already includes Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers offense would be virtually unstoppable—on paper, of course.
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