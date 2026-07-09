NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill to Chiefs, Chargers, or 49ers?

NFL training camps are set to open in less than three weeks, yet one of the most prolific receivers of his generation remains unsigned. Tyreek Hill still does not have a football home after being released by the Miami Dolphins in February.

James Palmer, an NFL insider for Bleacher Report, discussed Hill this week on his NFL insider notebook podcast.

“There still is, to my understanding right now, no guarantee that Hill plays in 2026,” Palmer said. “I think it’s wishful thinking, and I think we all want to see him on a football field in 2026 because he’s just so much fun to watch. I think teams are monitoring this. This is a situation with how bad the injury was, and how much of a rehab he had ahead of him, and how many medical hurdles he has to pass health-wise … teams are going to want to see him run. They’re going to want to see him work out. They are going to want to see where he’s at in terms of his health. I know teams are obviously interested, because they want to see if [his skill] is going to come back, what made him just a unicorn-type player. A special player.

“Is he landing back in Kansas City? Is he landing on a team that’s going on a run in the second half of the year? Maybe he’s healthy mid-season. You could add him to your roster, but I think right now it’s still really up in the air about whether he plays in 2026.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with WSVN Miami’s Josh Moser last month about Hill’s rehab and offered, mostly, promise.