Miami Dolphins Announce Tyreek Hill's Release Amid Injury and Divorce Drama

The Miami Dolphins are officially moving on from Tyreek Hill, releasing the veteran wide receiver ahead of key contract guarantees tied to the 2026 league year. The move, first reported by CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones, comes after Hill missed most of the 2025 season with a serious knee injury.

Hill, 31, suffered the injury in September 2025, cutting short a season that saw limited production — just 21 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown. His contract situation also played a role in the decision. The final year of his deal included a significant financial trigger, with nearly $30 million in non-guaranteed base salary that would have partially converted to guaranteed money if he remained on the roster through mid-March. By releasing Hill before that deadline, Miami avoids additional financial commitments, though the team will absorb a reported $28.2 million dead cap hit in 2026. The move also comes amid broader organizational changes, including a new coaching hire earlier this year. Despite the injury and roster shift, Hill has indicated he is not stepping away from football. “My focus right now is just playing ball and spending time with my kids and just doing what I’m best at: providing for my family,” Hill said in a recent interview. “All the noise… can only cloud what you’re really trying to get accomplished.” That “noise” has included an ongoing and highly public divorce from his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro. The legal battle has produced multiple allegations and court developments over the past several months.

In September 2025, Vaccaro accused Hill of multiple incidents of domestic violence during their 17-month marriage, alleging at least eight separate encounters in early 2024. Among the claims were accusations of physical assault, including being shoved, having her hair pulled, and being forced out of the home. She also alleged Hill once burned her with a marijuana cigarette. Hill has denied all allegations through his attorney, who described the claims as false and part of an effort to secure a financial settlement. More recently, a nanny cam video submitted in court captured a volatile argument involving Hill, Vaccaro, and her mother near the couple’s child. In the footage, Hill is heard saying he intended to take his daughter and leave, while Vaccaro and her mother plead with him not to harm the child. The confrontation escalates with shouting and calls to 911, though no clear physical abuse is visible on camera.