Trinidad James

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SZA, winner of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Record of the Year for "Luther" (with Kendrick Lamar), poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

SZA Reveals How She Lost Her Strip Club Job Before Fame

Long before the Grammys, one pre-fame gamble involving Trinidad James became what SZA now calls a ‘liberation anthem.’

Alex Gonzalez3 days ago
Hommewrk x Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonic Low Release Date
Sneakers

Trinidad James' Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonic Low Collab Is Available Again

The legendary basketball coach Margaret Wade inspires this Spot-Bilt Sonic Low.

Brandon Richard610 days ago
Trinidad James Hommewrk x Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonic Hi Release Date
Sneakers

Trinidad James' Hommewrk x Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonic Hi Drops Today

The rapper honors the late basketball legend Lusia Harris with this vibrant Spot-Bilt Sonic Hi.

Brandon Richard610 days ago
Music

Trinidad James Delivers "Off With His Head (Paris Freestyle)" Video and Single

The 'Full Size Run' co-host rides through the streets of Paris in the Francis Thomasovich-directed visuals.

Jose Martinez1089 days ago
Trinidad James is seen in an interview setting
Style

Trinidad James Featured in ‘Claima Stories’ Season 3 Premiere

Trinidad James sits down with host Bimma Williams for a nearly hour-long discussion including insight on his multifaceted creative process and more.

Trace William Cowen1465 days ago
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Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 'Lunch Pail'
Sneakers

Trinidad James' Childhood Lunch Pail Inspires This Saucony Collab

Trinidad James' childhood lunch pail inspires his latest Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 collab that's dropping in June 2022. Click here for the release details.

Victor Deng1494 days ago
Trinidad James Hommewrk Shopify NYFW
Sneakers

Trinidad James Breaks Down Upcoming Hommewrk Release Ahead of New York Fashion Week Launch

Trinidad James talks his Hommewrk journey, the new Carnival Black release, and the upcoming New York Fashion Week launch at Shopify Spaces on February 15.

Khal1624 days ago
Trinidad James Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 'Carnival Black'
Sneakers

Trinidad James Has a New Saucony Collab Coming Soon

Trinidad James' new Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 'Carnival Black' collab is releasing in February 2022. Click here for the official release info.

Victor Deng1632 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 102: Trinidad James Breaks Down Designing His Own Sneaker

In episode 102 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Trinidad James talks about his Hommewrk brand and landmark first sneaker collaboration with Saucony.

Complex1695 days ago
Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 Collab
Sneakers

Trinidad James Releasing Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81

After selling out at ComplexCon, Trinidad James' Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 Collab is releasing again this month. Here's where and how you can buy a pair.

Victor Deng1705 days ago
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Music

Trinidad James Launches 'Black-Owned Food Challenge' Video Series

According to James, he and his team have filmed more than 20 episodes of the series, which is being broken up across two seasons on YouTube.

Trace William Cowen1914 days ago
tj
Music

Trinidad James Drops New Video for 'Black Filter' Track "Tobago Ba$$"

The 'Full Size Run' co-host shares the latest video off his 'Black Filter' album. As James explained, he shot visuals for 12 of the album's 13 tracks.

Trace William Cowen1983 days ago
Trinidad James 'Black Filter'
Music

Trinidad James Drops 'Black Filter' Album f/ Big K.R.I.T., Key!, and More

The multi-hyphenate celebrates the release by teaming up with WeBuyBlack, which is an e-marketplace for Black-owned businesses across the country.

Joshua Espinoza2170 days ago
complex watch less
Pop Culture

Trinidad James Gets Himself a ...: Listen to Episode 27 of 'Watch Less'

Full Size Run's own Trinidad James joins Watch Less to talk about his recent viewing of the first season of 'The Sopranos'. Later, we talk 'Westworld'.

Complex2271 days ago

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