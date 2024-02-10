Trinidad James Previews Next Saucony Collaboration

The partnership between Trinidad James' label Hommewrk and Saucony continues with a deep dive into the brand's basketball archive.

Yesterday, James debuted a new Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonic Low collaboration in New York city. The low-tops feature a premium leather build in white, contrasting metallic gold accents, and a pre-aged sole. The shoes come packaged in a special box bearing the same colors.

Last August, James debuted Hommewrk's Spot-Bilt Sonic Highs during an episode of Full Size Run. The unreleased pair, a tribute to the history of women's basketball, features a vibrant orange upper, varying lace options, and a pre-aged sole.

Release dates for the Hommewrk x Saucony Spot-Bilt Sonics haven't been announced. Expect an update here as soon as that information is confirmed.