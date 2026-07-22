SZA Reveals How She Lost Her Strip Club Job Before Fame

Before breaking through as one of the leading voices in R&B, SZA held various jobs. Those gigs included waitressing, selling cosmetics at Sephora and working at strip clubs. The latter, however, was short-lived.

On Wednesday, July 22, a Threads user shared a clip from rapper Trinidad James’ music video for his 2012 hit “All Gold Everything,” writing, “This song came out when I was in a very good place.”

The track went viral at the time and spawned one-liners like “Pop a molly, I’m sweatin’” and “Don’t believe me, just watch,” a phrase Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars would repopularize two years later with “Uptown Funk.”

SZA offered a very different memory in the comments. “Fired from the strip club For choosing to open up for him after this came out,” she wrote. “Lowkey a liberation anthem.”

While she got let go from the strip club, SZA’s risk eventually paid off. Soon after, she signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and released her label debut EP, Z, in 2014. Three years later, she dropped her critically acclaimed debut album, Ctrl, which earned her five Grammy nominations. She won her first Grammy in 2022 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Doja Cat collaboration, “Kiss Me More.”