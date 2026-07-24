Track And Field

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Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield
Sports

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield Are Married

The Olympians have been engaged since 2024.

tara mahadevan110 days ago
Getty Images
Sports

Dallas Teen Stabbed During Track Meet, Dad Says He Died in Twin Brother's Arms

Austin Metcalf, 17, was allegedly stabbed by a competitor during a track meet.

Jaelani Turner-Williams478 days ago
Fred Kerley
Sports

U.S. Olympic Runner Fred Kerley Arrested and Tased in Miami Beach

He got into a tense confrontation with officers that resulted in him being hit multiple times.

Trey Alston567 days ago
Split image of Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles.
Sports

Tyreek Hill Reignites Feud With Noah Lyles After iShowSpeed Race

The Dolphins wide receiver and former track athlete said in August that he could beat the fastest man in the world in a race.

Jose Martinez625 days ago
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Josh Hart during an NBA game. Noah Lyles attending an event.
Sports

Josh Hart Says He Wanted Noah Lyles to 'Lose' at Paris Olympics: 'I Was Hating'

Hart claimed NBA Twitter joined forces on hating Lyles during the 2024 Summer Games.

Mark Elibert708 days ago
Snoop Dogg celebrates on a track, wearing a shirt featuring Kobe Bryant’s image draped in an American flag
Music

Watch Snoop Dogg Run the 200M Race With Ease at Summer Olympic Trials

Snoop competed against Olympians Ato Boldon and Wallace Spearmon.

Mark Elibert759 days ago
Sports

Somali Runner Causes Controversy With Glacially Slow 100-Meter Dash

Somalia's Minister of Youth and Sports apologized for a performance that was deemed an embarrassment to the country, and has led to one official's suspension.

Jose Martinez1088 days ago
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Says She Was Kicked Off American Airlines Plane After Argument With Flight Attendant

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson was kicked off an American Airlines flight following an altercation with a flight attendant over the weekend. 

Brad Callas1280 days ago
Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after finishing last in the 100m race
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out Double Standard as Skater Can Compete in Olympics After Failed Drug Test (UPDATE)

After Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was given the green light to compete at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Richardson is asking questions.

Brenton Blanchet1622 days ago
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shacarri-richardson-olympics
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Will Miss Tokyo Olympics After Not Being Selected for Relay Team

Sha'Carri Richardson has not been selected for the US Women's Olympic relay team and will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Jordan Rose1845 days ago
ucla logo
Sports

UCLA Dismisses Runner Chris Weiland Over Video Showing Him Going on Racist, Homophobic Rant

UCLA cross-country runner Chris Weiland has been dismissed by the team after a video in which he said homophobic and racist slurs went surfaced.

Alex Galbraith1978 days ago
donovan bailey
Sports

25 Years After His Epic Sprint, Donovan Bailey Is Opening Lanes for Others

The Canadian gold medalist tells us about his upcoming book, his relationship with Masai Ujiri, and why athletes today are more powerful than ever.

Vivek Jacob2028 days ago
Britney Spears performs at the NOW 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 t SAP Center.
Music

Britney Spears Says She Was Joking About Obliterating Usain Bolt’s World Record 100-Meter Dash Time

For a moment, Britney was considered the new fastest person on the planet.

Jose Martinez2312 days ago

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