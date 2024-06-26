Watch Snoop Dogg Run the 200M Race With Ease at Summer Olympic Trials

The Long Beach native put in a valiant effort but trailed behind significantly and came in third place with a time of 34.44 seconds. "34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain't bad," said Snoop when he saw his modest time.

Snoop then returned to the booth to handle commentary for the steeplechase run where he gave his trademark hilarious takes. "Oh he’s jumping on top of the hurdle. You can do that?! That was a cold trick right there. I like that one. Went off the tippy-top,” he said.

NBC will have Snoop working through out the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as he’ll be joining the coverage team throughout the annual event. Starting on July 26, Snoop will be dishing out "regular reports" on the Olympic Primetime Show.