Watch Snoop Dogg Run the 200M Race With Ease at Summer Olympic Trials

Snoop Dogg has completed another random activity, this time running in the 200-meter race at the 2024 Summer Olympic trials.
Last weekend, Snoop served as a special guest commentator on NBC for their coverage of the 2024 Olympic trials, and he decided to test his speed and compete in the 200-meter race. Snoop threw on some Kobe Bryant-inspired Olympic gear and lined up on the track to race against Ato Boldon and Wallace Spearmon.
The Long Beach native put in a valiant effort but trailed behind significantly and came in third place with a time of 34.44 seconds. "34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain't bad," said Snoop when he saw his modest time.
Snoop then returned to the booth to handle commentary for the steeplechase run where he gave his trademark hilarious takes. "Oh he’s jumping on top of the hurdle. You can do that?! That was a cold trick right there. I like that one. Went off the tippy-top,” he said.
NBC will have Snoop working through out the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as he’ll be joining the coverage team throughout the annual event. Starting on July 26, Snoop will be dishing out "regular reports" on the Olympic Primetime Show.
Snoop won fans over earlier this month when he offered commentary during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. His commentary was so good that Brewers' coach Quintin Berry spoke highly of him.
“He’s a total vibe, man. One hundred percent,” said Berry. “It was from the instant he walked in, he had a big smile on and was ready to take pictures. Anything you wanted, he was available.”