Remember These Names: The Spring Gatorade Player of the Year Winners for 2025-26

Since 1985, the Gatorade Player of the Year Award has recognized high school athletes for their outstanding achievements on the field, in the classroom, and in service to their communities.
The trophy is widely considered to be the most prestigious in high school sports, and it provides a unique look into the future. LeBron James, Peyton Manning, Paige Bueckers, and many more athletes that went on to become global icons took home the award when they were teenagers.
Every year, Gatorade’s selection committee chooses one standout athlete from the 50 states and Washington D.C. across 12 different sports. From those 610 Gatorade State Players of the Year, the committee then narrows the list down to 12 Gatorade National Players of the Year.
Aside from etching their names in history, each winner receives a grant to donate to charity. To date, the program has given $6.4 million to more than 2,200 organizations. As an added bonus, for the first time in 2026, national winners also have the opportunity to create customized hydration and fueling plans with scientists from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute to help maximize their performance.
Back in April, Complex spotlighted six of the winners from 2025-26, and now, we’re doing the same with the remaining six: Grady Emerson (baseball), Caroline Stanton (softball), Marcus Jackson (boys soccer), Maddie DiMaria (girls soccer), Melanie Doggett (girls track and field), and Zacchaeus Brocks (boys track and field).
You may not know all of their names yet, but there's a good chance you will soon. Until then, here's your introduction to six of the brightest young athletes in America.
Grady Emerson, Baseball, Fort Worth Christian School, Fort Worth, Texas
Grady Emerson’s excellence on the diamond is undeniable. The 6-foot-2 shortstop hit for a ridiculous .508 batting average, smacked eight home runs, drove in 56 runs, and notched a 1.549 OPS for the Fort Worth Christian School Cardinals this past season. He also stole 34 bases (on 35 attempts) and committed just one error in 147 tries.
Emerson was selected second overall by the Tampa Rays in the 2026 MLB Draft last weekend.
The 5-tool ballplayer distinguished himself off the field as well, maintaining an A average in the classroom and donating his time to several local organizations — which included Always Family Senior Home Care, his parents’ company, where he delivered critical services to senior citizens in need during the holiday season.
His tremendous athletic, academic, and community efforts secured him the illustrious title of Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.
“It means the world,” Emerson said of collecting the accolade. “It's obviously something I've worked towards my whole life, and I've dreamed about and I can't stop smiling."
The Fort Worth native joined an elite list of baseball legends to hold Gatorade’s prestigious trophy, including Alex Rodriguez, Clayton Kershaw, and Bobby Witt Jr.
Caroline Stanton, Softball, Buford High School, Buford, Georgia
Caroline Stanton is a bonafide winner. The superstar softball pitcher from Buford, Georgia compiled a sparkling 14-0 record in 2025, which included 11 shutouts and three no-hitters.
A queen of the circle, the senior struck out roughly two batters per inning while posting a miniscule 0.35 earned run average. Her dominance helped propel the Buford High School Wolves to a 36-0 record and the Class 6A state title. She also captured gold on USA Softball’s Women’s Junior National Team at the 2025 World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 World Cup.
Prep Softball and Softball America ranked Stanton the number one overall prospect in her class. Gatorade celebrated her tremendous achievements.
“Winning Gatorade National Player of the Year means everything to me,” she stated. “It just shows all the hard work paying off but it's also just super cool to see my name next to a bunch of insanely talented people."
Stanton showed out in the classroom too, finishing her year with a 4.13 GPA and committing to the University of Florida.
Marcus Jackson, Soccer, West Orange High School, West Orange, New Jersey
Marcus Jackson imposes his will on a soccer pitch in a way that few other athletes can.
The 6-4 senior from West Orange, New Jersey is a defensive juggernaut unto himself, serving as a nearly impenetrable center back for his high school squad, who allowed just 14 goals in 24 games (.58 goals per contest) and shut out opponents 10 times.
Despite his position, Jackson excelled on the offensive end as well, scoring 18 goals and dishing out five assists. His well-rounded play helped lead the West Orange High School Mountaineers to a 22-2 record and the Section 1, Group 4 state championship this past season.
In addition to garnering top local honors, the soon-to-be-UCLA Bruin was named the 2025-26 United Soccer Coaches National High School Player of the Year. Then, he added the Gatorade National Soccer Player of the Year trophy to his mantle.
“It's a tremendous award to receive as a high school athlete,” he said. “I think it just shows the dedication I have to the sport and also to the community and also being a leader."
Jackson’s propensity for making an impact translated to his off-the-pitch endeavors. He volunteered at the Holy Trinity Food Shelter and participated in his school’s Move the Spectrum, a sports-centric initiative that supports autistic students.
Maddie DiMaria, Soccer, Cor Jesu Academy, St. Louis, Missouri
Only one girl (Morgan Andrews) has earned the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award twice during their high school career…that is, until Maddie DiMaria came along.
“Winning the award twice is obviously the coolest thing ever,” DiMaria marveled. “Seeing the history behind it and all the different athletes who have won before me who are doing great things now, it means the world. It’s just [my] biggest, most proud accomplishment.”
The St. Louis, Missouri native is the rare type of pure goal scorer who also has a knack for making her teammates better. Her 67 goals and 25 assists accounted for roughly 65% of the Cor Jesu Academy’s scores during their undefeated 2026 season, which she punctuated with a hat trick in a victorious Class 4 state championship match.
A three-time Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year and two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American, DiMaria represented Team USA at the U-14, 15, 16 and 17 levels.
Undoubtedly one of the greatest high school soccer players ever, both PrepSoccer and TopDrawerSoccer ranked the 17-year-old as the nation’s number one recruit in her class.
DiMaria’s accomplishments extend beyond the soccer field. She intends to graduate early (with a 4.24 weighted GPA) to play for the University of North Carolina next spring and is an active member of the Christian Action Reaching Everyone (C.A.R.E.) — a club that organizes donation drives and local charity programs. She’s also volunteered at the Special Needs Soccer Association, the STL Foodbank, and the Arnold Food Pantry.
DiMaria takes a seat alongside Mallory Pugh, Ashlyn Harris, and Aly Wagner — U.S. Women’s National Team royalty — as Gatorade National Soccer Player of the Year recipients.
Melanie Doggett, Track and Field, Landmark Christian School, Fairburn, Georgia
The lone freshman to win a 2025-2026 Gatorade National Player of the Year award — and the first freshman ever to win the award in the girls Track and Field division — Melanie Doggett has a knack for breezing past her competition…in record-setting fashion.
In May, she made history at the 2026 Georgia State Championships, sprinting the 200 meter dash in a mere 22.71 seconds, two ticks faster than the runner up finisher and a new world record for age 14 girls in the event. She also won the 100 meter.
A month-and-a-half later, she swept the 100 meter and 200 meter races (again) at Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Unbeaten in individual events this season, the Fairburn, Georgia native's meteoric rise has already landed her in the limelight.
“Gatorade wanting to highlight me as a great athlete this year, it was such a great opportunity, a great blessing,” Doggett reflected.
A 4.0 grade-point-average student, Doggett enrolled in a High Impact Leadership and ILT Missions programs to sharpen her leadership skills. She’s also dedicated her time reading to elementary school kids
Zacchaeus Brocks, Track and Field, Detroit Catholic Central High School, Novi, Michigan
Whenever the “GOAT” moniker is attached to an athlete, the sports world pays attention. That’s exactly how editor Rich Gonzalez of prepcaltrack.com described Zaccheus Brocks: the GOAT high school hurdler.
It’s only appropriate then that the Novi, Michigan native was awarded the title of Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.
Brocks crushed the competition his senior season, breaking a national prep record in the 110-meter hurdles at the USATF Under-20 Championships with a blinding time of 12.98 seconds. He also swept the 110 and 300 hurdles at the MHSAA Division 1 State meet. His triumphs earned him the title of 2026 MITCA Athlete of the Year and a spot among Gatorade’s elite.
“To be named by Gatorade as a player of the year, it feels like a huge honor,” he said. “People recognizing some of the things I've done this season, I'm very blessed, thankful to God. I prayed about this in particular and about stuff that l've done this season a lot.”
In the fall, Brocks will race for the Ohio State University.