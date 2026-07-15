Remember These Names: The Spring Gatorade Player of the Year Winners for 2025-26

Since 1985, the Gatorade Player of the Year Award has recognized high school athletes for their outstanding achievements on the field, in the classroom, and in service to their communities.



The trophy is widely considered to be the most prestigious in high school sports, and it provides a unique look into the future. LeBron James, Peyton Manning, Paige Bueckers, and many more athletes that went on to become global icons took home the award when they were teenagers.



Every year, Gatorade’s selection committee chooses one standout athlete from the 50 states and Washington D.C. across 12 different sports. From those 610 Gatorade State Players of the Year, the committee then narrows the list down to 12 Gatorade National Players of the Year.

Aside from etching their names in history, each winner receives a grant to donate to charity. To date, the program has given $6.4 million to more than 2,200 organizations. As an added bonus, for the first time in 2026, national winners also have the opportunity to create customized hydration and fueling plans with scientists from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute to help maximize their performance.



Back in April, Complex spotlighted six of the winners from 2025-26, and now, we’re doing the same with the remaining six: Grady Emerson (baseball), Caroline Stanton (softball), Marcus Jackson (boys soccer), Maddie DiMaria (girls soccer), Melanie Doggett (girls track and field), and Zacchaeus Brocks (boys track and field).



You may not know all of their names yet, but there's a good chance you will soon. Until then, here's your introduction to six of the brightest young athletes in America.