Tommy Lee

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Pamela Anderson Has a Sweet Message for Her Son on His Wedding Day
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson Shares Emotional Message After Son Dylan Lee’s Saint-Tropez Wedding

The actress shares a rare, vulnerable note to Dylan and his bride Paula Bruss after their Oscar de la Renta–styled French Riviera wedding.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Canadian-US actress Pamela Anderson and her sons Brandon Thomas Lee (L) and Dylan Jagger Lee (R) attend the US premiere of Paramount Pictures's "The Naked Gun" in New York City on July 28, 2025.
Style

Pamela Anderson and Her Sons Star in JACQUEMUS' Family-Inspired 'Le Paysan' Campaign

The family star in the brand's "family portrait" and wear from Jaquemus' "Le Paysan" collection.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
(L-R) Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan.
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson Believe’s Tommy Lee’s Wife Is Reason They Don't Have a 'Better Relationship’

The actor said she hasn't spoken to her ex-husband "in a long time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams190 days ago
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Receives Restraining Order from Rock Singer
Pop Culture

Rock Singer Files Restraining Order Against Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan

A catfishing dispute involving Brittany Furlan escalated after Ronnie Radke, frontman of Falling in Reverse, filed for a temporary restraining order.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago
Lorde smiling in a yellow outfit on the left. Pamela Anderson with long blonde hair and a man in a hat on the right.
Music

Lorde Calls Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s 1995 Sex Tape ‘So Beautiful’ After Psychedelic Therapy

The New Zealand singer-songwriter apparently really enjoyed the tape after going through psychedelic therapy.

Andrew W435 days ago
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Beyonce
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Recreates Some of Pamela Anderson's Most Iconic Looks for Final Halloween Costume

Bey donned the looks in a visual for her 'Cowboy Carter' song, "Bodyguard."

tara mahadevan626 days ago
Solar eclipse with bright corona visible and starburst effect to one side
Life

Mexican TV Station Accidentally Shows Pair of Testicles During Eclipse Broadcast

There’s nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the balls.

Alex Ocho836 days ago
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards/Pamela Anderson attends the "Pamela, a love story" NY screening
Pop Culture

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Suggests Pamela Anderson Wouldn't Care If She Died in Deleted TikTok

Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan is facing criticism after she shared a since-deleted TikTok in which she joked Pamela Anderson wouldn’t care if she died.

Joe Price1267 days ago
Phillipp Plein and Snoop Dogg at a launch party
Style

Snoop Dogg and Philipp Plein Celebrate New Plein Dogg Collab in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg and Philipp Plein were joined by guests including Tommy Lee and Rich the Kid for a special event commemorating the new Plein Dogg collab.

Trace William Cowen1325 days ago
Lily James is seen as Pam Anderson in this still.
Pop Culture

Watch the First ‘Pam & Tommy’ Teaser Trailer Starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen

The new limited series from Hulu about an infamous stolen sex tape sees Lily James and Sebastian Stan portraying Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Trace William Cowen1710 days ago
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Tyla Yaweh new song Hands Up featuring Morray
Music

Tyla Yaweh Returns With New Song "Hands Up" f/ Morray

Tyla Yaweh has returned with his first new release of 2021. The soulful crooner tapped Morray for the new track "Hands Up," which will appear on 'RAGER BØY.'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1750 days ago
post-malone-motley-crew-video
Music

Post Malone Releases Video for New Track "Motley Crew"

Post Malone is back with “Motley Crew,” his first new solo material since the release of his No. 1 2019 album 'Hollywood’s Bleeding​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1842 days ago
Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson Lee
Pop Culture

Lily James, Sebastian Stan Cast in Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Miniseries for Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan will play the main characters in an upcoming Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee miniseries for Hulu, according to Deadline.

Alex Galbraith2047 days ago
halloween
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Links With 24kGoldn and Tommy Lee for New Song "Climb"

The song is featured in the special Audio Up podcast series 'Halloween in Hell,' starring iconic rock drummer Tommy Lee as the devil himself.

Trace William Cowen2079 days ago
Tommy lee
Music

Tyla Yaweh Partners With Post Malone to Deliver "Tommy Lee"

Tyla Yaweh has just unleashed his latest single "Tommy Lee" featuring Post Malone and drum contributions from Tommy Lee himself.

Jordan Rose2234 days ago
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tommy lee goes after trump
Life

Tommy Lee Strikes a Nerve by Sharing Quote That Envisions a Post-Trump Future

“You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the WH again because we are going to pay you back so f**king hard..."

Abel Shifferaw2542 days ago
Tommy Lee
Music

Tommy Lee Continues Roller Coaster Beef With Travis Scott: 'Come Up With Ur Own Sh*t'

Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee accused Travis Scott of ripping off his stage design for his ASTROWORLD Tour, and he's doubling down.

Joe Price2793 days ago
tommy lee
Music

Tommy Lee Tells Travis Scott to 'Lawyer Up' for Stealing Stage Design (UPDATE)

Tommy Lee thinks Travis ripped off some of his 'Astroworld' set pieces.

Alex Galbraith2794 days ago

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