Mexican TV Station Accidentally Shows Pair of Testicles During Eclipse Broadcast

For one Mexican TV station, it apparently took balls to cover the eclipse.
As reported by TMZ, local Mexican station RCG Media’s live TV coverage of the solar eclipse began without a hitch. However, when the eclipse entered totality, the broadcast cut to a different shot and all of a sudden a pair of testicals dropped into the frame.
Two of the anchors were visibly panicked by the moment when the control room cut back to a live shot of the studio.
RCG Media, who usually stream their daily newscasts on YouTube, have scrubbed the moment from their channel and reuploaded the program without any unidentified dangling objects.
TMZ reports that RCG Media had asked viewers to send in their personal footage of the eclipse, which turned out to be a risky move in hindsight.
Some people on social media suspect that the dangly pair may have belonged to none other than Tommy Lee. Per TMZ, the Mötley Crüe drummer reportedly uploaded and deleted a similar video of his family jewels dropping into a shot of the eclipse.
As reported by Complex’s Trace William Cowen, Google searches spiked for phrases such as “looked at eclipse,” "hurt eyes,” and “looked at sun” following yesterday’s total solar eclipse.
How many of those folks also had their retina impacted by RCG Media’s ballsy broadcast remains to be seen.