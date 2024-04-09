Mexican TV Station Accidentally Shows Pair of Testicles During Eclipse Broadcast

For one Mexican TV station, it apparently took balls to cover the eclipse.

As reported by TMZ, local Mexican station RCG Media’s live TV coverage of the solar eclipse began without a hitch. However, when the eclipse entered totality, the broadcast cut to a different shot and all of a sudden a pair of testicals dropped into the frame.

Two of the anchors were visibly panicked by the moment when the control room cut back to a live shot of the studio.