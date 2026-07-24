People React to Disney World Video of Woody Making Sure Jessie Shows Love to Young Black Fans
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Twitter users are applauding a Disney World employee for making sure several excited Black children weren’t snubbed at a parade with 'Toy Story' characters.Joshua Espinoza
A shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, left one person wounded by gunfire on Friday, triggering panic among park guests.Brad Callas
A grown adult male wrote an entire op-ed about how, according to him, so-called "wokeness" is ruining the experience of Disney World for his family.Trace William Cowen
'Westworld' fans don't yet appear to be sold on the idea.Gavin Evans