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Jack Black attends the World Premiere of 'A Minecraft Movie' at the Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Yes, Minecraft Is Getting a Real Theme Park Land in 2027

Minecraft World will have a thrilling coaster, interactive adventures, and themed retail and dining.

Holly Riordan128 days ago
NJ Theme Park Selling Life-Sized Dinosaurs Amidst Imminent Closure
Life

NJ Theme Park Selling Life-Sized Dinosaurs Amid Imminent Closure

'Field Station: Dinosaurs' is closing after 14 years, and its life-sized dinosaurs are up for sale.

Bernadette Giacomazzo302 days ago
Stardust racers roller coaster
Life

Cause of Death Released for Man Who Died on Epic Universe Stardust Racers Roller Coaster

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was named as the man who died while riding the rollercoaster in Orange County, Florida.

Jessica Mcbride313 days ago
A theme park with a monorail featuring Hershey's branding, Pepsi Pop Star signage, and people walking below.
Life

Man Who Rescued Young Boy Walking on Hersheypark Monorail Speaks Out

One heroic man didn’t think twice before endangering his own life in order to save a scared child.

Helen Storms330 days ago
Disney World.
Pop Culture

Disney World May Be Planning a 5th Major Theme Park

Disney World fans might have a new theme park in their future.

Jessica Mcbride399 days ago
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A conceptual artwork of a Dragon Ball theme park with a large Eternal Dragon atop a fountain, surrounded by attractions and crowds
Pop Culture

First Ever ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park Underway in Saudi Arabia

The park will open in the nation's Qiddiya megaproject site and recreate various locations from the iconic anime series.

Alex Ocho856 days ago
Pop Culture

T.J. Holmes Alludes to Him and Amy Robach Being Banned From Disney Parks After ‘GMA3’ Scandal

The couple worked on the Disney-owned ABC network for two years before getting fired in 2023.

Mark Elibert901 days ago
Life

Man Dead After Jumping From Disneyland Parking Structure

The 24-year-old's death marks the third suicide at the Anaheim park in less than a year.

Brad Callas985 days ago
Disneyland in Anaheim, California
Life

Man Breaks Guinness World Record for Visiting Disneyland Almost 3,000 Times

A California man has set the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive visits to Disneyland after amassing 2,995 trips to the world famous theme park.

Brad Callas1251 days ago
Screenshot from footage of a fight that broke out at Walt Disney World Resort.
Life

Video Shows Families Fighting at Disney World, 1 Person Reportedly Taken to Hospital

Magic Kingdom didn't quite live up to its motto as "The Most Magical Place On Earth" when a fight erupted between families over a prior dispute while in line.

Jose Martinez1469 days ago
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A Sesame Place parade is pictured
Life

Sesame Place Addresses Video of Character’s Widely Criticized Interaction With Young Black Girls (UPDATE)

The clip was shared to social media over the weekend and received widespread attention, with a park rep having since issued a statement on the controversy.

Trace William Cowen1472 days ago
Disneyland Paris apologizes after worker ruins wedding proposal (VIDEO)
Life

Disneyland Paris Apologizes to Couple After Staffer Interrupted Marriage Proposal

Video of the incident was shared on Reddit this week and his since gone viral. A spokesperson for the theme park says they've "offered to make it right."

Joshua Espinoza1516 days ago
Castle lit up at Disneyworld in Florida
Life

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Questions Disney's 'Special' Zone in State

Some legislators—including Florida’s House of Representatives member Rep. Spencer Roach—are hoping to discuss repealing an act that once created the district.

Brenton Blanchet1579 days ago
Disneyland Shanghai quarantine.
Life

Shanghai Disneyland Locks Down, 30,000 People Tested After 1 Positive COVID Case

Disneyland Shanghai shut down and would not allow 30,000 guests to leave until they all were tested for COVID-19 after one person was found to be positive.

Jordan Rose1731 days ago
Pete Davidson attends 2021 Met Gala.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Joins Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Travis Barker, and Friends for Theme Park Outing

Pete Davidson was seen hanging out with a group that included Kim Kardashian, sister Kourtney, Travis Barker, and more at Knott's Berry Farm.

Jose Martinez1733 days ago
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A sign at the entrance of the theme park Six Flags Magic Mountain welcomes the public back on the day of the park's re-opening
Life

Man Explains How $150 Six Flags Annual Pass Helped Him Pay Off Student Loans

A 33-year-old electrical engineer from Santa Clarita has revealed how his $150 annual pass to Six Flags Magic Mountain helped him pay off his student loans.

Joe Price1736 days ago
Saudi Arabia building oil rig park.
Life

Saudi Arabia Announces Plans to Convert Oil Rig Into 'Extreme' Theme Park

The Arabic kingdom confirmed its plans this month, stating the forthcoming amusement park—dubbed "The Rig"—will offer hotels, restaurants, and rides.

Joshua Espinoza1743 days ago

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