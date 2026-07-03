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NBA Twitter Reacts to Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Punching Suns' Drew Eubanks in Face Before Game

Eubanks told media that "words were said" and he "got sucker punched."

Jose Martinez883 days ago
Split image of Bad Bunny, Kendall Jener, and Devin Booker.
Music

Bad Bunny Appears to Diss Devin Booker on New Song Amid Kendall Jenner Romance Speculation

Bad Bunny seemingly took a swipe at NBA star Devin Booker, who used to date Kendall Jenner, on Eladio Carrión's newly released track "Coco Chanel."

Joshua Espinoza1217 days ago
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver speaks
Sports

Phoenix Suns and Mercury Owner Robert Sarver Says He's Selling Franchises Following Investigation

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver has said that he will be selling both of the franchises, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Abel Shifferaw1394 days ago
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LeBron James arrives for Netflix's Los Angeles premiere of "Hustle."
Sports

LeBron Thinks NBA Is Letting Robert Sarver Off Too Easy: ‘I Gotta Be Honest…Our League Definitely Got This Wrong'

LeBron James explained on Twitter why he believes the NBA "definitely got this wrong" in regards to the suspension and fine of Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Jose Martinez1401 days ago
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are pictured together
Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Reportedly Split After ‘Rough Patch’ in Relationship (UPDATE)

While neither Kendall Jenner nor Devin Booker have addressed the reports, sources are cited as having pointed to a recent "rough patch" in the relationship.

Trace William Cowen1484 days ago
Joey Badass attends the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration
Music

Joey Badass Admits Story of Hurting His Eyes Staring at Eclipse Was Just an ‘Excuse’ to Leave Logic’s 2017 Tour

Joey made the admission in a series of tweets, saying the eye damage story was "literally created" by blogs and it was "funny to see how gullible people are."

Joshua Espinoza1492 days ago
NBA player Matt Barnes attends Athletes vs. Cancer's Celebrity Flag Football Game
Sports

Matt Barnes Thinks the Suns Owner Is 'Wasting' Devin Booker's Career

The former Phoenix Suns player sounded off on the organization's owner Robert Sarver.

Xavier Hamilton2641 days ago
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Jimmer Fredette #32 of Shanghai Sharks in action during Chinese Basketball Association
Sports

Jimmer Fredette Returns to the NBA With 2-Year Suns Contract

After lighting it up in China, Jimmer Fredette will get a second chance at NBA stardom.

Xavier Hamilton2674 days ago
Lakers bench
Sports

Lakers Playoff Odds Take Major Hit After Loss to Lowly Suns

The Lakers' playoff hopes took a massive hit after they lost to a bad Suns team (now 13-51) on Saturday.

Gavin Evans2692 days ago
LaVar and Lonzo Ball
Sports

Lavar Ball Would Prefer Lakers Trade Lonzo to Suns: 'I Am Going to Speak It Into Existence' (UPDATE)

LaVar Ball says that, if the Lakers decide to trade Lonzo, he wants him to go to Phoenix rather than New Orleans.

Gavin Evans2719 days ago
LeBron James, Trevor Ariza
Sports

Lakers Reportedly Looking to Acquire Trevor Ariza

The Lakers are looking to make another move, this time targeting former Rockets wing, Trevor Ariza, who is a huge trade target before February's deadline.

countcenci2775 days ago
Devin Booker
Sports

Devin Booker Rips Suns, Calls Effort Vs. Nets 'Embarrassing'

Devin Booker called out his teammates after falling to the Nets by 18 points on Tuesday at home. He no longer seems content to be a good-stats, bad-team guy.

countcenci2808 days ago
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Brad Penner
Sports

NBA Rookies Favor DeAndre Ayton and Collin Sexton to Win Rookie of the Year

The latest betting odds for 2018-19 Rookie of the Year give Luka Doncic a slight edge over DeAndre Ayton, with New York's Kevin Knox coming in third. Next on that list? Cleveland's Collin Sexton. Ayton and Sexton's fellow rookies seem to think those two belong at the top.

Aaron C. Mansfield2886 days ago

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