Video Shows Kevin Durant Confront Fan Who Allegedly Called Him a 'B*tch,' Then Tell Security Not to Eject Them

Kevin Durant got into a verbal exchange with two fans prior to Thursday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks after he was allegedly called a bitch while heading onto the court.

WFAA sports anchor Jonah Javad captured the moment when the incident took place. While there is no disputing that the word was said while Durant and his teammates were jogging onto the court, the 14-time NBA All-Star clearly believed he was the intended recipient and walked over to confront two fans.

It's difficult to hear their exchange over the music playing in the arena, but it appears nothing was resolved, judging from Durant's reaction as he walked away.

Durant eventually returned to tell security to not escort them out of their seats.