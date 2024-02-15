NBA Twitter Reacts to Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Punching Suns' Drew Eubanks in Face Before Game

"The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable," a spokesperson for the Suns said. "We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA."

Eubanks told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic that he was headed to the team locker room when Stewart approached him. "Just walking in and words were said and got sucker punched and security stepped in and that was it," Eubanks said.

Eubanks said he was fine following the "soft" punch from Stewart.

The NBA is investigating the incident and plans to receive footage of the altercation.

Stewart was suspended in 2021 for two games following an incident in which LeBron James accidentally elbowed him in the face mid-game. A bloodied Stewart became so enraged that he barrelled through several Pistons staff members in an attempt to presumably fight James and his Lakers teammates.