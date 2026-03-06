Sports

Dillon Brooks Reportedly Arrested for DUI in Arizona

He was later released.

By
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on before the game against the Orlando Magic at Mortgage Matchup Center on February 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Magic 113-110 in double overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Chris Coduto/Getty Images

NBA player Dillon Brooks was arrested for DUI in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to TMZ.

Brooks, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, was taken into custody on Friday (Mar. 6) morning and released at 3:20 a.m., per the publication. Law enforcement sources said that Brooks was “cooperative” during the incident. Further details of his arrest have yet to be made public. In his mugshot, which can be seen below, Brooks appeared in a white tank top with his signature beard.

His arrest comes not long after he suffered an injury that has left him sidelined. Last month, he fractured his left hand during a game against the Orlando Magic. The team has yet to provide an ETA on when he might return to the court, as Suns coach Jordan Ott said he was still undergoing tests following the injury, per ESPN. The injury came at a less-than-opportune time for Brooks, who scored a career-high 40 points in a game against the Detroit Pistons just one month earlier.

Last year, he also made headlines off the court when he filed for a temporary restraining order against his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Heather Andrews. Brooks shares two daughters with Andrews, who he alleged made violent threats against him, damaged his property, and hacked into his various social media accounts.

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