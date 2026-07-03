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Jason Oppenheim Says His Six-Figure Luxury Car Was Stolen
The car went missing from a work parking lot and has not been recovered.
Shaq Reportedly Falls Victim to Alleged Stolen Range Rover Shipping Scam
O'Neal's vehicle was expected to be shipped to Louisiana, but it never showed up.
Florida Man Steals Car and Brings It Back When He Realizes Toddler Is Inside
The 53-year-old suspect is currently behind bars.
Philadelphia Eagles Star A.J. Brown's Stolen Car Reportedly Found, Suspect Arrested
Hours prior to the arrest, the Philadelphia Eagles player took to IG to tell the thief, "It's gonna be what it's gonna be."
Thieves Steal $1 Million Worth of Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar's Tequila
Thieves allegedly stole upwards of 4,000 cases of the tequila brand owned by Fieri and former Van Halen singer, Sammy Hagar, during a truck heist.
Dodge Charger Hellcat Tops List of Most-Stolen Vehicles
The muscle car is 60 times more likely to be stolen than any car made between 2020 and 2022.
Woman Arrested After Chasing Down Sister’s Stolen Car, Shooting Two People Inside Vehicle as It Caught Fire
The woman faces multiple charges of assault, as well as criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.
Missing Florida Girls, 12 and 14, Allegedly Stole Father’s Car to Drive 400 Miles for Someone They Met Online
The two girls, ages 12 and 14, were later found safe in Alabama after driving more than 400 miles in a car stolen from one of their fathers.
Driver of Allegedly Stolen Car Goes Over Embankment, Crashes Into House and Another Vehicle
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the alleged car theft, which ended when the driver drove over an embankment and crashed into a home.
Snoop Dogg's Son Cordell Broadus Reportedly Had BMW Stolen, Retrieved in Los Angeles
The entrepreneur’s 2022 BMW X6 was swiped, but not for long, because a tracking company narrowed down the search and passed information over to the LAPD.
Video Shows Florida Man Crash Stolen Van and Jump Off Bridge Into River to Escape Police
A Florida man crashed a van he allegedly stole and then jumped off a bridge in an attempt to escape the cops pursuing him. He was eventually caught.
Chicago Man Arrested After Asking Cop for Directions in Stolen Vehicle
According to police reports, Lafayette Moore stole the unidentified vehicle from a BP Amoco gas station in East Joliet at around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Ludacris Has Mercedes-Benz Stolen at ATM in Atlanta
Rapper Ludacris had a bad start to his week when his car was stolen while trying to make a quick stop at the ATM, the local NBC affiliate reports.
LAPD Locates Machine Gun Kelly's Stolen Aston Martin
LAPD have found the stolen purple Aston Martin owned by Machine Gun Kelly. Most importantly, the car appears to still be in good shape.
12-Year-Old Queens Boy Steals Family's Range Rover, Drives to New Jersey With 7-Year-Old Cousin
A 12-year-old boy from Queens jacked his family's Range Rover and drove, along with his seven-year-old cousin, more than 100 miles to southern New Jersey.
Oregon Man on Police Chase Crashes Car He Stole Into Woman Driving a Stolen Car
The pursuit ended when Cooper smashed the stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into a Buick Regal near an intersection with was also happened to be stolen.
J. Prince Addresses Youngboy Never Broke Again: 'Texas Is My Business'
Rap-A-Lot general, J. Prince, took to Instagram to respond to Youngboy Never Broke Again and once again referred to him as "Dumb Boy."