Stolen Car

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Jason Oppenheim attends the We Do It Together's 10th Anniversary Gala at Mr. Brainwash Art Museum on November 18, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Jason Oppenheim Says His Six-Figure Luxury Car Was Stolen

The car went missing from a work parking lot and has not been recovered.

Holly Riordan102 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal attends the 'Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies Mobile Sneaker Event.
Sports

Shaq Reportedly Falls Victim to Alleged Stolen Range Rover Shipping Scam

O'Neal's vehicle was expected to be shipped to Louisiana, but it never showed up.

Jose Martinez267 days ago
Yellow police tape with "POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS" text, in front of a blurred outdoor scene with trees and a building.
Pop Culture

Florida Man Steals Car and Brings It Back When He Realizes Toddler Is Inside

The 53-year-old suspect is currently behind bars.

Trey Alston272 days ago
A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX
Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Star A.J. Brown's Stolen Car Reportedly Found, Suspect Arrested

Hours prior to the arrest, the Philadelphia Eagles player took to IG to tell the thief, "It's gonna be what it's gonna be."

Shawn Setaro452 days ago
Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri pose with Santo tequila bottles, smiling at the camera.
Pop Culture

Thieves Steal $1 Million Worth of Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar's Tequila

Thieves allegedly stole upwards of 4,000 cases of the tequila brand owned by Fieri and former Van Halen singer, Sammy Hagar, during a truck heist.

Alex Ocho605 days ago
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Life

Dodge Charger Hellcat Tops List of Most-Stolen Vehicles

The muscle car is 60 times more likely to be stolen than any car made between 2020 and 2022.

Brad Callas1050 days ago
Life

Woman Arrested After Chasing Down Sister’s Stolen Car, Shooting Two People Inside Vehicle as It Caught Fire

The woman faces multiple charges of assault, as well as criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Brad Callas1120 days ago
Path of Florida girls who stole car and went on cross state journey
Life

Missing Florida Girls, 12 and 14, Allegedly Stole Father’s Car to Drive 400 Miles for Someone They Met Online

The two girls, ages 12 and 14, were later found safe in Alabama after driving more than 400 miles in a car stolen from one of their fathers.

Trace William Cowen1192 days ago
A stolen car is pictured crashed into a home and another car
Life

Driver of Allegedly Stolen Car Goes Over Embankment, Crashes Into House and Another Vehicle

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the alleged car theft, which ended when the driver drove over an embankment and crashed into a home.

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago
Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Broadus in 2021
Music

Snoop Dogg's Son Cordell Broadus Reportedly Had BMW Stolen, Retrieved in Los Angeles

The entrepreneur’s 2022 BMW X6 was swiped, but not for long, because a tracking company narrowed down the search and passed information over to the LAPD.

Brenton Blanchet1532 days ago
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Florida man jumps from bridge.
Life

Video Shows Florida Man Crash Stolen Van and Jump Off Bridge Into River to Escape Police

A Florida man crashed a van he allegedly stole and then jumped off a bridge in an attempt to escape the cops pursuing him. He was eventually caught.

Jordan Rose1718 days ago
Joliet police car
Life

Chicago Man Arrested After Asking Cop for Directions in Stolen Vehicle

According to police reports, Lafayette Moore stole the unidentified vehicle from a BP Amoco gas station in East Joliet at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Xavier Hamilton1956 days ago
Ludacris attends Official Luda Day Party
Music

Ludacris Has Mercedes-Benz Stolen at ATM in Atlanta

Rapper Ludacris had a bad start to his week when his car was stolen while trying to make a quick stop at the ATM, the local NBC affiliate reports.

Xavier Hamilton1998 days ago
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen on September 25, 2020 in Los Angeles.
Music

LAPD Locates Machine Gun Kelly's Stolen Aston Martin

LAPD have found the stolen purple Aston Martin owned by Machine Gun Kelly. Most importantly, the car appears to still be in good shape.

Jose Martinez2041 days ago
A Range Rover is displayed for sale outside a restaurant complex.
Life

12-Year-Old Queens Boy Steals Family's Range Rover, Drives to New Jersey With 7-Year-Old Cousin

A 12-year-old boy from Queens jacked his family's Range Rover and drove, along with his seven-year-old cousin, more than 100 miles to southern New Jersey.

Gavin Evans2048 days ago
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Police tape marks off the entrance
Life

Oregon Man on Police Chase Crashes Car He Stole Into Woman Driving a Stolen Car

The pursuit ended when Cooper smashed the stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into a Buick Regal near an intersection with was also happened to be stolen.

Xavier Hamilton2200 days ago
Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert
Music

J. Prince Addresses Youngboy Never Broke Again: 'Texas Is My Business'

Rap-A-Lot general, J. Prince, took to Instagram to respond to Youngboy Never Broke Again and once again referred to him as "Dumb Boy."

Xavier Hamilton2215 days ago

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