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Bill Ackman.
Music

Universal Music Group Declines $64 Billion Takeover Offer by Hedge Fund Mogul Bill Ackman

The record company said the proposal "fundamentally and materially undervalues" the corporation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams48 days ago
Khaby Lame in a dark suit and turtleneck smiles while sitting on a stage with a blue and green background.
Pop Culture

Khaby Lame’s $975 Million Deal Raises Red Flags and Pump-and-Dump Accusations

The TikTok star’s business partnership triggered a rapid market rise and crash, prompting legal experts and investors to question the deal’s legitimacy and valuation.

Mark Elibert167 days ago
MrBeast, Adin Ross, and Dave Portnoy
Pop Culture

MrBeast, Adin Ross, and Dave Portnoy React to Trump's Tariffs (UPDATE)

Portnoy and Ross say they've lost millions since the tariffs were announced.

Alex Ocho465 days ago
Nike Store
Sneakers

Nike Stocks Plunge After Donald Trump Announces New Import Tariffs

Nike fell 13 percent after Donald Trump announced new tariffs.

Victor Deng470 days ago
Music

Beyoncé and Post Malone Boost Levi's Stock Price Following "Levii's Jeans" Collab

Stocks rose by 20 percent and received the 'Beyoncé bump' from the singer's eighth studio album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams832 days ago
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Pile of variously arranged US 100-dollar bills
Life

Man’s Wife Leaves Him After He Allegedly Made Nearly $2 Million in Stocks Using Info He Heard on Her WFH Calls

The Texas man's wife worked from home as a mergers and acquisitions manager for BP.

Trace William Cowen871 days ago
SpaceX founder Elon Musk walks on stage during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event
Life

Elon Musk Sells Off Over $3.5 Billion of Tesla Stock

On Wednesday, Twitter owner and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk disclosed that he sold $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, per the Associated Press.

Joe Price1310 days ago
Elon Musk photographed in Germany
Life

Elon Musk Sued by Twitter Shareholders As He Attempts to Lower $44 Billion Acquisition Price

Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk and Twitter, as the Tesla founder has attempted to lower or walk away from their $44 billion deal.

tara mahadevan1512 days ago
The Netflix logo is seen on the Netflix, Inc. building.
Pop Culture

Netflix Sued by Shareholders Claiming They Were Misled Ahead of Subscriber Decline

A group of investors filed a lawsuit against Netflix accusing the streamer of misleading them about declining subscriber growth prior to plummeting stock price.

Jose Martinez1535 days ago
Elon Musk is pictured holding a microphone
Life

Elon Musk Hit With Proposed Class Action Lawsuit Over Twitter Shares

The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder was recently revealed to be Twitter's largest shareholder, although he was later confirmed to not be joining the board.

Trace William Cowen1556 days ago
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Elon Musk stares into the abyss.
Life

Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion of Tesla Stock

Elon Musk, whose wealth has been the topic of numerous headlines in recent months, was shown in filings to have sold about $5 billion of stock.

Trace William Cowen1709 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Armin Laschet
Life

Elon Musk Polls His Twitter Followers to See If He Should Sell $25 Billion of Tesla Stock

Musk posed the question in a Twitter poll Saturday, after congress proposed a plan that would make billionaires pay taxes based on the unrealized gains.

Joshua Espinoza1714 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg
Life

Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Drops by Billions Amid Facebook Outages

Zuckerberg's personal wealth now sits at $121.6 billion, which reportedly makes him the world’s fifth-richest person behind Bill Gates, amid Facebook outages.

Brenton Blanchet1747 days ago
bitcoin
Life

China Outlaws Cryptocurrency Transactions and Crypto Mining, Bitcoin Value Plunges

The value of Bitcoin has once again plummeted after it was announced that China outlawed all cryptocurrency transactions and banned crypto mining.

Joe Price1757 days ago
Tim Cook at Ted Lasso Premiere
Life

Tim Cook Got a $750M Bonus for His 10th Anniversary as Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook received over 5 million shares of Apple stock worth $750 million on Thursday, according to an SEC filing posted by Apple.

Brad Callas1785 days ago
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Netflix headquarters in Spain, as of April 30, 2021, in Tres Cantos, Madrid, Spain.
Pop Culture

3 Former Netflix Employees Accused of Making $3.1 Million Off Insider Trading Scheme

Five people, including three former Netflix employees, have been charged by the SEC over an insider trading scheme in which they made $3.1 million in profits.

Jose Martinez1794 days ago

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