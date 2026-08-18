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Nike Stock Hits Lowest Point Since 2014

Nike's stock price plunges to its lowest point in 12 years.

Nike stocks hit lowest point since 2014
Nike stocks hit lowest point since 2014. Via Nike

Nike’s stock price has hit its lowest point in 12 years this week.

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The stock price for the Swoosh was down four percent on Monday, Aug. 17, and closed at $39.0, marking a new low for the price since 2014. The stock price is currently down more than 75 percent from its 2021 peak, which traded at $177.51 per share.

Nike’s ongoing struggles are partially attributed to strategies implemented by the brand’s former leadership that heavily pushed direct-to-consumer sales around 2020. While this didn’t fully cut out Nike products at independent stores, it allowed competing brands to occupy the spaces. During this same period, the struggles surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic also limited business globally.

When current Nike CEO Elliott Hill joined the brand in 2025, he announced his plans to tackle the brand’s financial struggles with his “Win Now” strategy, which focuses on core athletic performance, product innovation, and rebuilding wholesale retail partnerships.

In a recent interview with Boardroom co-founder and CEO Rich Kleinman last month, top Nike endorser LeBron James was asked how the brand can reverse its ongoing struggles.

“You gotta get back to being out in the inner city, having runners … When I was coming up, you had people that was literally out in the communities talking to these younger generations, asking them what they like, what they don't like," James said.

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