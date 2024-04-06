Beyoncé and Post Malone Boost Levi's Stock Price Following "Levii's Jeans" Collab

Levi's has gotten a surge in stock popularity thanks to a track on Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter.

Towards the midpoint of the LP, at track 17, is "Levii's Jeans," a collaboration between Bey and Post Malone. Not only was the link-up between the two artists unexpected, but made Levi's stock jump by 20 percent, as acknowledged on CBS News by Levi's CEO Michelle Gass.

“I would just say that denim is having a moment and the Levi’s brand is having a powerful moment around the world,” Gass said.

She continued, “One of the things that really is significant about the Levi’s brand and we place a lot of emphasis and investment is making sure that Levi’s brand remains in the center of culture. And I don’t think there’s any better evidence or proof point than having someone like Beyoncé, who is a culture shaper, to actually name a song after us.”