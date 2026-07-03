Steven Tyler

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Steven Tyler photographed in Los Angeles
Music

Woman Accuses Steven Tyler of Sexual Assault in Case From 1973

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Steven Tyler, accusing him of sexual assault in a case stemming from 1973 when she was 16 years old and he was 25.

taramhdvn1295 days ago
mike
Pop Culture

‘Wayne’s World’ Reunion Sees Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and More Link Up in Support of Charity

The latest episode of Josh Gad's ongoing pandemic era reunion series, 'Reunited Apart,' sees Wayne and Garth back in action with some old friends.

Trace William Cowen2047 days ago
Donald Trump.
Music

Steven Tyler Is Fed Up With Donald Trump Using Aerosmith Songs at Rallies

Tyler has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump through an attorney.

Jose Martinez2886 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

President Obama Invites Aerosmith Onto Air Force One for Impromptu Meet and Greet

President Obama invited Steven Tyler and Joe Perry onto Air Force One for an impromptu meet and greet.

Jessica McKinney3547 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Lenny Kravitz Uses Another Rockstar to Respond to #PenisGate in the Most Epic Way Possible

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler helps Lenny Kravitz respond to flashing his penis on-stage.

Cameron Wolf3999 days ago
Pop Culture

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jon Krasinski Rally Behind the Patriots on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Native Bostonian celebrities rallied to the Patriots' defense last night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Doug Sibor4186 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Steven Tyler Wants to Work With Deadmau5 and Skrillex on Solo Album

Well isn't that interesting. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler gets to talking about an "itch" that he wants to scratch in the form of a solo album, and it looks like the sound of "electronica" is where he wants to go next...

khrisd4771 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Steven Tyler Apologizes to Nicki Minaj, Says He's Not Racist

Just a miscommunication, basically.

Paul Cantor4978 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Basically Everyone Is Leaving "American Idol" Except for Ryan Seacrest

Steven Tyler seems to have started a trend.

Tanya Ghahremani5117 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Steven Tyler is Leaving "American Idol"

He wants to "bring rock back" instead.

Tanya Ghahremani5118 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day 2/3/2012

Ten cases of music plagiarism, Steven Tyler defends his "National Anthem," and James Mercer explains the Shins' new LP.

Andrew Martin5278 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Did Steven Tyler Butcher The National Anthem?

American Idol judge and veteran rocker gets mixed reviews.

Jacob Moore5290 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Steven Tyler Opens Up About Drug Addiction To Oprah

The Aerosmith frontman was living it up.

Complex5309 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

The Gang's All Back for "American Idol"

Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Randy Jackson and Ryan Seacrest return for new season.

Christopher Rosen5448 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App