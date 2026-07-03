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Fortunately everyone who participates in the competition, or watches it, is a little masochistic.Tanya Ghahremani
Pop Culture
What Does 'Making a Murderer' Subject Brendan Dassey's Release Mean For Steven Avery? A Lawyer Explains
A lawyer looks at Brendan Dassey's overturned conviction and what that might mean for 'Making a Murderer's' Steven Avery.Jessica Meiselman
In honor of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's 50th birthday today, here are some little-known facts about the WWE legend.Doug Sibor
From Classy Freddie Blassie to Stone Cold Steve Austin.Gavin Evans