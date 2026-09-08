Paul Cantor Portrait

Paul Cantor

Twitter Navigation Icon

Paul Cantor is a writer, editor and music producer based in New York. His writing has appeared at Rolling Stone, MTV News, VICE and Billboard, among others outlets.

Joined July 2014 | 1022 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A group photo of the Wu-Tang Clan members against a yellow background with their logo. these are the best wu tang clan albums of all time.

The 20 Best Wu-Tang Clan Albums

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Wu-Tang Clan have released some of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. Here are the 20 best.

Paul Cantor157 days ago
Not Available Lead

9 Things That Almost Killed Hip-Hop in the ’90s

In preparation for the release of VH1's 'The Breaks,' we're looking back at all the obstacles and struggles rappers had to face in hip-hop’s early days.

Paul Cantor3910 days ago

Inside the Dramatic Exit and Surprising Return of Lil Mama

After getting publicly shamed by the community that raised her, the toughest rapper you know is back.

Paul Cantor4021 days ago

How the 1995 Source Awards Changed Rap Forever

20 years later, Dave Mays and Ray Benzino, former co-owners of ‘The Source,’ remember the night that exploded the East Coast-West Coast beef.

Paul Cantor4064 days ago

From Bootleggers to MCs: The History of the Mafia in Pop Culture

Explore the Italian Mafia's influence on today's pop culture.

Paul Cantor4140 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

10 Industry Songwriters You Should Know

Here are 10 songwriters behind some of the biggest hits in music.

Paul Cantor4452 days ago
Not Available Lead

If Megahertz Was About to Become a Superproducer, Why Did He Disappear?

In the early 2000s, Megahertz was producing for Diddy, 50 Cent, and Nas and was set to be the next rap superproducer, but then he decided he wanted somethi

Paul Cantor4552 days ago
Not Available Lead

Interview: David "D.A." Doman Talks About Producing Young Money's "Senile"

D.A. talks about his relationship with Tyga and the years of work he's put in.

Paul Cantor4587 days ago
Not Available Lead

Kim Dotcom Explains How He Made a Great Album and How to End Piracy Problems for Hollywood

Kim Dotcom would like you to listen to his EDM album.

Paul Cantor4589 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

New Victoria's Secret Model Barbara Palvin Poses in Sexy Lingerie

No Justin Bieber in sight.

Paul Cantor5039 days ago
Not Available Lead

Amanda Bynes Ducks Paparazzi, Looks Crazy

As if she could be any crazier.

Paul Cantor5039 days ago
Not Available Lead

Emmanuelle Chriqui Stars in Charles Perry's "I Could Be the Best Time of Your Life" Video

Sloan from "Entourage." Still killing it.

Paul Cantor5039 days ago
Photo Removed

Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry Finally Make Peace

And all is right with the world.

Paul Cantor5039 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Steven Tyler Apologizes to Nicki Minaj, Says He's Not Racist

Just a miscommunication, basically.

Paul Cantor5040 days ago
Photo Removed

Ellie Goulding Looks Hot in Leather Pants

We need to see more of her.

Paul Cantor5040 days ago
Not Available Lead

Selita Ebanks is Done Working with Victoria's Secret

She says failed to make the cut for their fashion show this year.

Paul Cantor5040 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App