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The 20 Best Wu-Tang Clan Albums
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Wu-Tang Clan have released some of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. Here are the 20 best.
9 Things That Almost Killed Hip-Hop in the ’90s
In preparation for the release of VH1's 'The Breaks,' we're looking back at all the obstacles and struggles rappers had to face in hip-hop’s early days.
Inside the Dramatic Exit and Surprising Return of Lil Mama
After getting publicly shamed by the community that raised her, the toughest rapper you know is back.
How the 1995 Source Awards Changed Rap Forever
20 years later, Dave Mays and Ray Benzino, former co-owners of ‘The Source,’ remember the night that exploded the East Coast-West Coast beef.
From Bootleggers to MCs: The History of the Mafia in Pop Culture
Explore the Italian Mafia's influence on today's pop culture.
10 Industry Songwriters You Should Know
Here are 10 songwriters behind some of the biggest hits in music.
If Megahertz Was About to Become a Superproducer, Why Did He Disappear?
In the early 2000s, Megahertz was producing for Diddy, 50 Cent, and Nas and was set to be the next rap superproducer, but then he decided he wanted somethi
Interview: David "D.A." Doman Talks About Producing Young Money's "Senile"
D.A. talks about his relationship with Tyga and the years of work he's put in.
Kim Dotcom Explains How He Made a Great Album and How to End Piracy Problems for Hollywood
Kim Dotcom would like you to listen to his EDM album.
New Victoria's Secret Model Barbara Palvin Poses in Sexy Lingerie
No Justin Bieber in sight.
Emmanuelle Chriqui Stars in Charles Perry's "I Could Be the Best Time of Your Life" Video
Sloan from "Entourage." Still killing it.
Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry Finally Make Peace
And all is right with the world.
Kanye West Forced Into Giving Deposition in Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries Divorce Case
Wait, they're STILL not divorced?
Steven Tyler Apologizes to Nicki Minaj, Says He's Not Racist
Just a miscommunication, basically.
Selita Ebanks is Done Working with Victoria's Secret
She says failed to make the cut for their fashion show this year.