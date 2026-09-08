Christopher Rosen Portrait

Christopher Rosen

Joined July 2014 | 417 posts
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Latest Stories

"The Blues Brothers" May Become a TV Show

They're on a mission from God.

Christopher Rosen5496 days ago

Danny Pudi Heads to "Chuck"

The "Community" star will play... someone.

Christopher Rosen5497 days ago

HBO Orders "Da Brick" Pilot

Spike Lee, Mike Tyson and "Entourage" creator Doug Ellin will handle the creative side of things.

Christopher Rosen5497 days ago
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Watch Very Funny First Promo for New Season of "How I Met Your Mother"

Barney has fingernail issues.

Christopher Rosen5497 days ago
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Judy Greer Heads to "Two and a Half Men"

She'll play Ashton Kutcher's soon-to-be ex-wife

Christopher Rosen5497 days ago
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Latest Cast for "Dancing With the Stars" Revealed

Not many stars.

Christopher Rosen5497 days ago
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Own Fake Props from "Entourage"

The "Medellin" script you always wanted!

Christopher Rosen5498 days ago
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Christina Milian Ready for "Maid in Miami"

The ABC Family series comes from the "Glee" music producer

Christopher Rosen5498 days ago
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Katee Sackhoff Returns to TV with "Longmire"

The former "Battlestar Galactica" actress will head to A&E.

Christopher Rosen5498 days ago

"30 Rock" Will Probably Use Tracy Morgan Controversy on Show

Of course it will.

Christopher Rosen5501 days ago
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Has Charlie Sheen Found A Showrunner For "Anger Management"?

The year's biggest trainwreck is inching closer to a small-screen comeback.

Christopher Rosen5501 days ago
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Will Forte Will Stay "Up All Night"

The "SNL" vet will guest star on the season's fourth episode

Christopher Rosen5501 days ago
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Heather Graham Added to "Little in Common"

She'll co-star on the Fox comedy opposite Rob Corddry

Christopher Rosen5502 days ago

Watch the Creepy Awesome Trailer for Not-Picked-Up Fox Pilot "Locke & Key"

Maybe this one should have been picked up.

Christopher Rosen5503 days ago

Showtime Developing Comic Book Adaptation "The Damned"

The gangster-demon-angel show you've been waiting for!

Christopher Rosen5503 days ago
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"Breaking In" Gets Brought Back to Life By Fox

The canceled show is now un-canceled.

Christopher Rosen5503 days ago
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Pauly D Is Too Good for "Dancing With the Stars"

Suck it, The Situation!

Christopher Rosen5503 days ago
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NBC Buys Wrestling Drama Produced by The Rock

Dwayne Johnson will team with Jerry Bruckheimer for the show.

Christopher Rosen5504 days ago

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