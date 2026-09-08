Christopher Rosen
Latest Stories
"The Blues Brothers" May Become a TV Show
They're on a mission from God.
HBO Orders "Da Brick" Pilot
Spike Lee, Mike Tyson and "Entourage" creator Doug Ellin will handle the creative side of things.
Watch Very Funny First Promo for New Season of "How I Met Your Mother"
Barney has fingernail issues.
Judy Greer Heads to "Two and a Half Men"
She'll play Ashton Kutcher's soon-to-be ex-wife
Own Fake Props from "Entourage"
The "Medellin" script you always wanted!
Christina Milian Ready for "Maid in Miami"
The ABC Family series comes from the "Glee" music producer
Katee Sackhoff Returns to TV with "Longmire"
The former "Battlestar Galactica" actress will head to A&E.
"30 Rock" Will Probably Use Tracy Morgan Controversy on Show
Of course it will.
Has Charlie Sheen Found A Showrunner For "Anger Management"?
The year's biggest trainwreck is inching closer to a small-screen comeback.
Will Forte Will Stay "Up All Night"
The "SNL" vet will guest star on the season's fourth episode
Heather Graham Added to "Little in Common"
She'll co-star on the Fox comedy opposite Rob Corddry
Watch the Creepy Awesome Trailer for Not-Picked-Up Fox Pilot "Locke & Key"
Maybe this one should have been picked up.
Showtime Developing Comic Book Adaptation "The Damned"
The gangster-demon-angel show you've been waiting for!
"Breaking In" Gets Brought Back to Life By Fox
The canceled show is now un-canceled.
Pauly D Is Too Good for "Dancing With the Stars"
Suck it, The Situation!
NBC Buys Wrestling Drama Produced by The Rock
Dwayne Johnson will team with Jerry Bruckheimer for the show.