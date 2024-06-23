People Keep Joking About Steve Lacy’s Presence at Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop-Out’, Lacy Responds: ‘Y’all Know I’m From Compton, Right?'

Steve Lacy has won even more fans thanks to his appearance at Kendrick Lamar's legendary The Pop Out — Ken & Friends' concert in Inglewood Calif. on Wednesday.

Fans have been buzzing on social media ever since Lacy performed his hit singles "Static" and "Bad Habit" at K Dot's concert, all because of how he looked next to his Los Angeles brethren.

Lacy was seen dancing alongside YG and dapping up several people on stage who fans wouldn't think he'd be around. At one point, Lacy even dapped up one of the children who danced with Tommy the Clown.

Once the concert was over, Lacy seemed to have heard the jokes as he shared a post on his Instagram page of pictures from the event with a caption that read, "Yall know i'm from compton right?? so proud of us. thank u kdot."

Lacy has worked with Kendrick Lamar in the past as he produced the single "PRIDE." off his fourth studio album, DAMN., which was released in 2017. In an interview with Apple Music, Lacy explained how the track came together and how shocking it was to work with Kendrick so early in his career.

"The song I did for him came from this acoustic session that was recorded on my iPhone," said Lacy. "I showed Anna Wise how to record her vocals and she recorded this whole idea over these acoustic guitar chords I came up with, a small little drum loop that I made and then I took her vocal stems and made a beat over it. This was the track where [Lamar] was like 'Yo, put your number in my phone. I need this.'"

Lacy continued, "I went there a couple more times to work on some stuff and this song he was just sure about. He loved this one. Then I hit him up again and he said he's just finishing up the album so I go 'Tracklist?' with the eyeball emojis and he said 'LOL.' It was called 'Wasn't There' at the time but it's called 'PRIDE' now."

Check out more reactions to Steve Lacy's appearance at Kendrick Lamar's concert at the Kia Forum.