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Sophie Rain Says She Was Set Up in Piers Morgan Debate: 'They Straight Up Lied to Me'
Rain said she thought Piers Morgan would ask her questions about James Fishback, not put her live against him.
Clavicular Made His Paris Fashion Week Debut After Linking Up With a Major Creator
Braden ‘Clavicular’ Peters landed a major 424 runway moment after a buzzy Paris outing with Sophie Rain.
Sophie Rain and Piper Rockelle Headline Creators Inc. 2026 Swimwear Show
Andy Bachman's Creators Inc. brought OnlyFans top earners Sophie Rain and Piper Rockelle to the runway for CI Swimwear's Miami Swim Week 2026 debut.
DJ Vlad Says He’ll Take $15M Offer Sophie Rain Declined From NBA Player, Offers His ‘Anal Virginity’
In an interview with OnlyFans model Sophie Rain, Vlad appeared shocked that she turned down a $15 million offer for her virginity.
Sophie Rain Says She Turned Down $15 Million Offer From Athlete Who Wanted to Take Her Virginity
The OnlyFans performer has long upheld her Christian faith despite her sexually explicit material.
Sophie Rain Has 'Love' for Sydney Sweeney But Believes 'Euphoria' OnlyFans Depiction Is 'Damaging'
"Only a few hundred women on the platform have made worthwhile money," Sophie Rain tells Complex.
Sophie Rain, Bhad Bhabie Filmed Buying Condoms and Baby Oil Together
The condom and baby oil lobbies are working overtime.
Sophie Rain Says Every Guy She Knows Thinks Clavicular is a 'Clown'
The controversial OnlyFans content creator is not impressed by Clavicular's "mogging."
Sophie Rain on Whether She's Still in Contact With Drake: 'I Burned That Bridge Pretty Bad'
The OnlyFans star says she "fumbled" her connection with Drake, whom she previously described as a "dream" collaborator.
Sophie Rain Says Bhad Bhabie Is ‘Doing Great’ Amid Cancer Battle
Sophie Rain shares an update on Bhad Bhabie’s health amid her cancer battle as the two prepare to collaborate.
Sophie Rain and Beckie Hill Just Made ‘Got Milk?’ Go Viral Again
Sophie Rain and Breckie Hill have gone viral for their 'Got Milk' Instagram collab.
Sophie Rain Shows Off Her $1.5M Car Collection
Sophie Rain has given viewers a tour of her $1.5M car collection, which consists of everything from Porsches to lifted trucks.
Sophie Rain’s ‘Conversation With My Younger Self’ Answers Every Question — Except One
A viral split-screen sketch shows Sophie Rain answering questions from her 16-year-old self about fame, money, and her unexpected path.
Sophie Rain Claps Back at Earning Comparisons to UFC’s Justin Gaethje
Sophie Rain fired back at a viral post comparing her $100M OnlyFans earnings to UFC champ Justin Gaethje's pay.
Sophie Rain Defends Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée: 'Why Does Her Posting Bother People So Much'
Sophie Rain has defended Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée after she posted a viral set of photos on a private jet.
Sophie Rain on Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Claim After 'Breeding Mission' With Over 400 Men: 'Saddening'
Sophie Rain says she wishes she and Bonnie Blue could "have a talk."
Sophie Rain’s ‘Twin’ Lexi Marvel Says She’s Constantly Compared to the OnlyFans Star
Lexi Marvel has revealed that she gets mixed up with her 'twin' Sophie Rain while in public.
Sophie Rain Backs Bad Bunny Performance: "Wish There Wasn’t So Much Hate"
Sophie Rain has backed Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl performance, condemning "hate."