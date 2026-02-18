Pop Culture

Sophie Rain’s ‘Twin’ Lexi Marvel Says She’s Constantly Compared to the OnlyFans Star

Lexi Marvel has revealed that she gets mixed up with her 'twin' Sophie Rain while in public.

Lexi Marvel has revealed that she gets mixed up with her 'twin' Sophie Rain while in public.
Lexi Marvel has revealed that she gets mixed up with her 'twin' Sophie Rain while in public.
Getty

Lexi Marvel and Sophie Rain say fans often confuse them in public.

Marvel said she felt nervous meeting Rain for the first time, later becoming close friends.

“And with Sophie, I feel like I honestly just her and I when we first met, I was very like nervous to meet her, but she was so nice, like she never ever like gave me standoffish vibes or anything,” Marvel told TMZ. “She was always so kind to me.”

Marvel said the confusion started when they would hangout together at the mall.

“When we went to the mall, there was multiple times when like people would mix up our names and like they would be like, are you guys sisters, twins?” she said.

“And they couldn't really tell us apart because we also were wearing like similar outfits and stuff.”

She said the reactions were more funny than frustrating.

“So it was really funny to see people like really confused,” Marvel said. “But yeah, we got twins and sisters comments all the time.”

Marvel also pushed back on the idea that her arrival at the Bop House created a rivalry dynamic with Rain.

“For me, at least, I never took it as a competition,” she said. “I think that like sometimes, like even we would get always comments in our comment section on TikToks and Instagram, like, oh, like hi Sophie, and it was on my account.”

Rain, who left the Florida creator mansion, Bop House, in late July, previously said her exit was voluntary.

“Leaving Bop House was my choice, and I have zero regrets,” she says.

She also offered support for Marvel, who became the newest member after an open competition drew more than 12,000 applicants.

“I think Lexi’s talented, and she’s going to bring her own energy to the house. It’s not about replacing me, it’s about keeping the brand fresh.”

Marvel, a Puerto Rican influencer with more than 4 million Instagram followers, joined the house on August 10, 2025.

The Bop House, formed in 2024 and frequently compared online to a “Gen Z Playboy Mansion.”

Marvel said she has seen the business side up close, but she avoids turning earnings into a headline.

“Honestly, last January was one of my biggest months that I've ever had on OF and also social media in general,” she told TMZ.

“I don't even have a specific number I would even know how to, what to say. Let's just say it was enough to retire my family and my grandkids.”

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