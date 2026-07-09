GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Sophie Rain Says She Was Set Up in Piers Morgan Debate: 'They Straight Up Lied to Me'

Rain said she thought Piers Morgan would ask her questions about James Fishback, not put her live against him.

Sophie Rain poses for a portrait on August 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. | Piers Morgan seen in conversation on stage at SXSW London.
Photo by Wilbert Roberts/Getty Images for Main Character | Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sophie Rain says she thought she was sitting down for a one-on-one interview with Piers Morgan. Instead, she ended up debating Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback live on television.

During the Thursday, July 9 episode of You Wish with host Holly Madison, the OnlyFans creator looked back on her April appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she clashed with Fishback over his proposal to slap a 50% "sin tax" on OnlyFans creators in Florida.

"It was so hard and confusing, and also they lied to me," Rain said. "They straight up lied to me."

According to the social media star, producers initially wanted her to “politically debate” Fishback, but she says she immediately turned it down. "I was like, 'I'm just a girl. Like, I don't know anything about politics,'" she recalled. “‘No, I'm not talking to him. I do not want to speak to him.’”

Rain says she was then told Morgan would simply ask her questions about Fishback instead. “So, I’m sitting there in the waiting room where I’m about to be put in, and James Fishback is there with Piers Morgan, and they’re talking, and I’m like, I wasn’t supposed to talk to him.”

Even then, she says her PR representative reassured her the debate wasn't happening and that she'd only be answering Morgan's questions. "And then I get on live and I'm on live TV and it's actually James Fishback talking to me," she said. “It was so embarrassing. I looked so confused because I was. I was like, 'What is actually happening?' And I'm on live TV, so I can't stand up and go away."

Looking back, Rain says they "kind of set me up." Still, she says the debate ultimately worked in her favor. "It ended up being really good because Piers Morgan was on my side," she said. She added that she thought Fishback "looked stupid" during the exchange.

Fishback made headlines earlier this year after proposing a 50% tax on OnlyFans creators in Florida, arguing the revenue could help fund education initiatives, including teacher pay and school lunches.

Rain told Madison the controversy ended up giving her business a boost, saying she had “a lot of new fans coming in” because some people “didn’t know what OnlyFans was” and subscribed “to see what it is.”

Related Stories

sophieraiin/Instagram
Pop Culture

Sophie Rain Says She Turned Down $15 Million Offer From Athlete Who Wanted to Take Her Virginity

The OnlyFans performer has long upheld her Christian faith despite her sexually explicit material.

Jaelani Turner-Williams69 days ago
DJ Vlad attend the Hot 107.9's 18th Annual Birthday Bash at the Philips Arena on June 15, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

DJ Vlad Says He’ll Take $15M Offer Sophie Rain Declined From NBA Player, Offers His ‘Anal Virginity’

In an interview with OnlyFans model Sophie Rain, Vlad appeared shocked that she turned down a $15 million offer for her virginity.

Joe Price62 days ago
Sophie Rain wears a black outfit, and the right woman, Sydney Sweeney, wears a white dress.
Pop Culture

Sophie Rain Has 'Love' for Sydney Sweeney But Believes 'Euphoria' OnlyFans Depiction Is 'Damaging'

"Only a few hundred women on the platform have made worthwhile money," Sophie Rain tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen102 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App