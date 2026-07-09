Sophie Rain Says She Was Set Up in Piers Morgan Debate: 'They Straight Up Lied to Me'

Sophie Rain says she thought she was sitting down for a one-on-one interview with Piers Morgan . Instead, she ended up debating Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback live on television.

"It was so hard and confusing, and also they lied to me," Rain said. "They straight up lied to me."

According to the social media star, producers initially wanted her to “politically debate” Fishback, but she says she immediately turned it down. "I was like, 'I'm just a girl. Like, I don't know anything about politics,'" she recalled. “‘No, I'm not talking to him. I do not want to speak to him.’”

Rain says she was then told Morgan would simply ask her questions about Fishback instead. “So, I’m sitting there in the waiting room where I’m about to be put in, and James Fishback is there with Piers Morgan, and they’re talking, and I’m like, I wasn’t supposed to talk to him.”