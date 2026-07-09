Sophie Rain Says She Was Set Up in Piers Morgan Debate: 'They Straight Up Lied to Me'

Sophie Rain says she thought she was sitting down for a one-on-one interview with Piers Morgan. Instead, she ended up debating Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback live on television.
During the Thursday, July 9 episode of You Wish with host Holly Madison, the OnlyFans creator looked back on her April appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she clashed with Fishback over his proposal to slap a 50% "sin tax" on OnlyFans creators in Florida.
"It was so hard and confusing, and also they lied to me," Rain said. "They straight up lied to me."
According to the social media star, producers initially wanted her to “politically debate” Fishback, but she says she immediately turned it down. "I was like, 'I'm just a girl. Like, I don't know anything about politics,'" she recalled. “‘No, I'm not talking to him. I do not want to speak to him.’”
Rain says she was then told Morgan would simply ask her questions about Fishback instead. “So, I’m sitting there in the waiting room where I’m about to be put in, and James Fishback is there with Piers Morgan, and they’re talking, and I’m like, I wasn’t supposed to talk to him.”
Even then, she says her PR representative reassured her the debate wasn't happening and that she'd only be answering Morgan's questions. "And then I get on live and I'm on live TV and it's actually James Fishback talking to me," she said. “It was so embarrassing. I looked so confused because I was. I was like, 'What is actually happening?' And I'm on live TV, so I can't stand up and go away."
Looking back, Rain says they "kind of set me up." Still, she says the debate ultimately worked in her favor. "It ended up being really good because Piers Morgan was on my side," she said. She added that she thought Fishback "looked stupid" during the exchange.
Fishback made headlines earlier this year after proposing a 50% tax on OnlyFans creators in Florida, arguing the revenue could help fund education initiatives, including teacher pay and school lunches.
Rain told Madison the controversy ended up giving her business a boost, saying she had “a lot of new fans coming in” because some people “didn’t know what OnlyFans was” and subscribed “to see what it is.”