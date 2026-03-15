Sophie Rain and Beckie Hill Just Made ‘Got Milk?’ Go Viral Again

Sophie Rain and Beckie Hill have gone viral after a playful Instagram post referencing the long-running “Got Milk?” slogan drew millions of views to an odd set of photos. The photos, posted to Rain’s Instagram account, show the pair posing together as Hill leans in to kiss Rain’s cheek. Another shows Hill tipping a plastic milk jug toward Rain while she kneels with her mouth open, a spicy play on the “got milk?” ad. Within two hours, the post had gathered more than 110,000 likes and thousands of comments. One user wrote bluntly, “what the actual f–k are yall even doing.” Another commenter praised the pair, writing, “These are so cute whatttt.” One user commented, “Then they play the role victim when people sexualized them.” Another added, “This is diabolical.”

The original “Got Milk?” campaign, launched in the 1990s, became one of the most recognizable advertising slogans in the United States. Animal rights organization PETA has long criticized the campaign and dairy consumption more openly. The group has argued that the dairy industry has been misleading about the health benefits of milk. “A recently resurfaced PETA ad, more than a decade old and long since removed, was based on a study that had come out at that time and was created in response to the milk industry’s harmful ‘Got Milk?’ campaign, which duped parents into believing that cow’s milk is a healthy drink rather than one linked to asthma, constipation, recurrent ear infections, iron deficiency, anemia, and even cancer.” The organization continued, “For the sakes of cows, humans, and the planet we’re meant to share, PETA would love to see the passion that’s focused on this old ad turned against the dairy industry, which tears mother cows and their beloved babies apart and spews out pollutants that damage our environment.”