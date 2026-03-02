Sophie Rain Claps Back at Earning Comparisons to UFC’s Justin Gaethje

Rain said she earned more than $100 million from OnlyFans since 2023.

A post on X drew widespread attention after claiming Gaethje had earned just $2.4 million across his MMA career while Rain had accumulated far greater wealth. The post was viewed more than 5.6 million times.

"I'm not saying I don't get paid a ridiculously absurd amount, but to say all I do is '3 streams monthly' when I am legit on my phone posting, engaging, talking to people, making videos every single day without breaks since 2023 is wild," she wrote.

Fans reacted to the post with a plethora of emotions.

“That’s not the point Sophie. Nobody who does onlyfans or internet content should ever be getting paid more that what a blue collar worker or a combat sports athlete gets. The difference is that fighters put their life on the line to make a living,” one fan penned.

Another wrote, “All bros in comment section live from moms basement mad on Sophie for exploiting a business where a lot of people are willing to pay her for lmao.”

“The comparison really doesn't capture the full picture of what each career involves. Content creation is genuinely 24/7 work, the filming, editing, posting, and constant engagement adds up to way more than just "3 streams monthly". At the same time, fighters put their bodies and health on the line in ways most of us can't fully comprehend. Both careers have their own unique demands and challenges,” a third added.