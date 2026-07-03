Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez

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Raina Sokolov Gonzalez (credit: Alice Plati)
Music

Premiere: New York's Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez Unveils Swirling Soul-Jazz Fusion "Better For You"

Officially released tomorrow, March 5, “Better For You” relays the experience of being objectified, but approaches the subject in a surprisingly ambiguous way.

James Keith1961 days ago

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