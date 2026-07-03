Latest Stories
Chuck Klosterman Says WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Could Be Vice President by 2050
She’s a WNBA star, a social media magnet and maybe WWE-bound, so why does Chuck Klosterman think Sophie Cunningham’s charisma could land her on a presidential ticket?
Sophie Cunningham Stuns UFC 329 Fans With Last-Minute Ring Girl Cameo
The Indiana Fever guard stunned UFC 329 fans with a last-minute Octagon cameo that even Dana White says wasn't part of the plan.
Sophie Cunningham Breaks Down How Her ‘Little Sassy’ Moment Became a Global Meme
From defending Caitlin Clark to trolling DeWanna Bonner, Cunningham explains how one 'sassy' moment reached John Cena and the White House.
Sophie Cunningham Claims WNBA Players Are 'Targeting' Caitlin Clark
Cunningham calls out the WNBA and refs, claiming Clark takes nonstop cheap shots with little protection despite a growing list of flagrant fouls.
Inside Sophie Cunningham’s 22-Second Pointing Standoff for Caitlin Clark
Inside the 22-second stare-down, the bad blood with DeWanna Bonner and why Sophie Cunningham refused to stop pointing for Caitlin Clark.
Sophie Cunningham Shares How She Takes ‘The Edge Off’ After Stalker Arrest
After a tough Fever loss and the arrest of her alleged stalker, Sophie Cunningham shared how she was taking ‘the edge off.’
Man Charged With Stalking Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham After Months of Threatening Messages
Kevin Singh, 48, faces felony stalking and intimidation charges after allegedly sending the Fever guard sexually explicit and threatening messages.