Sophie Cunningham

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Latest Stories

Sophie Cunningham Should Be Vice-President, Says Chuck Klosterman
Sports

Chuck Klosterman Says WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Could Be Vice President by 2050

She’s a WNBA star, a social media magnet and maybe WWE-bound, so why does Chuck Klosterman think Sophie Cunningham’s charisma could land her on a presidential ticket?

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 minutes ago
Sophie Cunningham Makes a Surprise Appearance as a Ring Girl
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Stuns UFC 329 Fans With Last-Minute Ring Girl Cameo

The Indiana Fever guard stunned UFC 329 fans with a last-minute Octagon cameo that even Dana White says wasn't part of the plan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Sophie Cunningham Breaks Down Viral Pointing Meme: 'I'm a Little Hungry, a Little Sassy'
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Breaks Down How Her ‘Little Sassy’ Moment Became a Global Meme

From defending Caitlin Clark to trolling DeWanna Bonner, Cunningham explains how one 'sassy' moment reached John Cena and the White House.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Sophie Cunningham Says WNBA Players are 'Definitely Targeting' Caitlin Clark
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Claims WNBA Players Are 'Targeting' Caitlin Clark

Cunningham calls out the WNBA and refs, claiming Clark takes nonstop cheap shots with little protection despite a growing list of flagrant fouls.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Sophie Cunningham's Viral 'Pointing' Meme was in Defense of Caitlin Clark
Sports

Inside Sophie Cunningham’s 22-Second Pointing Standoff for Caitlin Clark

Inside the 22-second stare-down, the bad blood with DeWanna Bonner and why Sophie Cunningham refused to stop pointing for Caitlin Clark.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
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A smiling woman wearing an Indiana Fever shirt, looking upwards. The background is blurred with lights.
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Shares How She Takes ‘The Edge Off’ After Stalker Arrest

After a tough Fever loss and the arrest of her alleged stalker, Sophie Cunningham shared how she was taking ‘the edge off.’

Helen Storms22 days ago
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Sports

Man Charged With Stalking Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham After Months of Threatening Messages

Kevin Singh, 48, faces felony stalking and intimidation charges after allegedly sending the Fever guard sexually explicit and threatening messages.

Mark Elibert23 days ago

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