Pop Culture

Sophie Rain Shows Off Her $1.5M Car Collection

Sophie Rain has given viewers a tour of her $1.5M car collection, which consists of everything from Porsches to lifted trucks.

Sophie Rain has shown off her impressive car collection.
Sophie Rain has shown off her impressive car collection.
Getty

Sophie Rain recently shared a video touring her impressive car collection, testing the soundproofing of each vehicle.

The video shows Rain showing off six cars, each at drastically different price points.

The collection includes a 1994 mini truck, a 2024 Porsche GT3 RS, a 2025 Cadillac Escalade V, a 2025 Ranger 1000, a 2024 Ford Raptor R, and a 2022 Audi RSQ8. The collection is worth a total of over $1.4M USD

"Today I'm going to be seeing how soundproof all of my cars are, so let's get started," Rain said at the beginning of the video.

The tour began with Rain's vintage mini truck. She quickly moved to what she described as her pride and joy.

"This is my baby. This is a 2024 Porsche GT3 RS and let's see what it sounds like," she said, showcasing the high-performance sports car.

The Cadillac Escalade V, described by Rain as "my 2025 Cadillac Escalade V," was featured next in the soundproofing test.

Rain's working vehicles also made appearances.

"This right here is a 2025 Ranger 1000. This is what I feed the cows in. So let's see," she explained.

The Ford Raptor R truck was another chichal she showed off, itself valued at over $150k.

"Now I'm gonna be testing out my 2024 Ford Raptor R, so let's go," Rain said.

The video concluded with Rain's first car, a 2022 Audi RSQ8.

"This is my first car. This is a 2022 Audi RSQ8, and let's see how she is," she noted.

"Well, let me know how that was. That was all of my cars. Let me know what car I should get next to screaming," she added.

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