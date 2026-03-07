Sophie Rain’s ‘Conversation With My Younger Self’ Answers Every Question — Except One

Sophie Rain went viral Friday with a split-screen sketch video posing as a conversation between her 2016 self and her 2026 self. The video, posted to Rain's Twitter account, accumulated nearly 785,000 views within hours, opens with a younger Rain, glasses, braids, sitting on a couch in 2016, asking whether she went to college and became an astronaut. "No, not exactly," her 2026 self replies. "What do you mean not exactly?" the younger version presses.

"Well, you started working at a restaurant when you were in high school and then you somehow became famous on the internet." The younger Rain reacts with bewilderment. "Famous? Am I for being a beauty influencer?" "Sort of. People definitely like you for your looks and your personality." "I'm a Kardashian then," the younger Rain deadpans. "It's an interesting way to put it," her older self replies. "You definitely have the money, but not that level of fame yet."

When her younger self asks about a boyfriend, the 2026 Rain hedges. "No, not right now. Dating is a little complicated with the job you have." "What job?" "I'll tell you when you're older," she says, before pivoting to the highlights of her being able to afford a dream car, a farm, world travel in her early twenties, and parents she has retired. "You actually did pretty good." The job in question, which Rain declined to name in the video, is OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform on which the Florida-based model and influencer, now 21, has reportedly earned more than $101 million in roughly a year.