Pop Culture

Sophie Rain on Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Claim After 'Breeding Mission' With Over 400 Men: 'Saddening'

Sophie Rain says she wishes she and Bonnie Blue could "have a talk."

Sophie Rain has long dark hair and wears a black top. Bonnie Blue has blonde hair and wears a sparkly dress.
Images via Getty/Wilbert Roberts/Main Character & Getty/Gilbert Flores/Variety

Sophie Rain has addressed her fellow headlines mainstay Bonnie Blue’s recent pregnancy claim, proposing “a talk” between the two.

As previously reported, Blue again made headlines this weekend after sharing a YouTube video in which she claimed to be “definitely pregnant.” The adult film personality, known for viral stunts, held a pregnancy test up to the camera at one point in the video, telling fans she was “like, fully pregnant.” An alleged scan followed, with a man, said to be a doctor, estimating the date of conception as being up to 13 days earlier.

“So, Bonnie Blue’s breeding mission, turns out it was actually a success. … For anyone that doesn’t know, Bonnie Blue’s breeding mission included me sleeping with over 400 men without protection,” Blue, referring to herself in third person, said. “Yes, they were tested, but yes, they did fill me up.”

When sharing the video to X, Blue thanked her so-called “breeding mission” participants.

“Now, who’s ready to be a daddy?” she asked.

As Blue’s pregnancy claim started making the usual rounds, Rain, an oft-discussed star of the OnlyFans space, chimed in.

“I really want to just have a talk with her and tell her she doesn’t have to do all this to make money,” Rain, whose religious proclamations are well-documented, wrote in an X post over the weekend. “So saddening.”

Rain has criticized Blue in the past. Last December, she argued that Blue treats OnlyFans “like a prank TV show” and “has never respected this profession.”

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