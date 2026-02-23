Sophie Rain on Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Claim After 'Breeding Mission' With Over 400 Men: 'Saddening'

As previously reported , Blue again made headlines this weekend after sharing a YouTube video in which she claimed to be “definitely pregnant.” The adult film personality, known for viral stunts, held a pregnancy test up to the camera at one point in the video, telling fans she was “like, fully pregnant.” An alleged scan followed, with a man, said to be a doctor, estimating the date of conception as being up to 13 days earlier.

Sophie Rain has addressed her fellow headlines mainstay Bonnie Blue ’s recent pregnancy claim, proposing “a talk” between the two.

“So, Bonnie Blue’s breeding mission, turns out it was actually a success. … For anyone that doesn’t know, Bonnie Blue’s breeding mission included me sleeping with over 400 men without protection,” Blue, referring to herself in third person, said. “Yes, they were tested, but yes, they did fill me up.”

When sharing the video to X, Blue thanked her so-called “breeding mission” participants.

“Now, who’s ready to be a daddy?” she asked.