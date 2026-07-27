Sophie Rain Walks the New York Swim Week Runway in Carnival-Inspired Look

The OnlyFans influencer hit the New York Swim Week catwalk Monday (July 27) to walk for both SheDesigns and Colorsuper in back-to-back presentations. For SheDesigns, the 21-year-old Rain wore a green bedazzled swimsuit and costume outfitted with a towering feathered back piece that closely resembled pieces worn during Carnival.

Rain posted about the appearance on X, writing, "my walk for New York Swim Week 🤩.” The content creator went on to walk in a presentation for ColorSuper, wearing a less extravagant swimsuit, but nonetheless detailed with graphics that read “Super,” and “Racer.”

“my second walk at New York Swim Week for @colorsuper,” Rain wrote on Instagram. “so grateful for this opportunity & everyone that made it possible✨”

The New York event marks Rain's second runway appearance in recent months. She made her debut at Miami Swim Week in late May walking for CI Swimwear, a label aligned with talent management company Creators Inc. Alongside Rain during the show was another OnlyFans top earner, Piper Rockelle. While Rain’s first time on the runway caught backlash from those who argued that she shouldn’t be considered a professional model, the influencer responded to the criticism in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing, "made the entire internet mad that i walked miami swim week because im a #youngho." The post's caption read, "bops can be models too.”