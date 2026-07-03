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This year’s Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang promise all of the obscure sports in the world, and some other additional interesting factors. Given the doping scandals, Korean conflict, and some new events being added to the rotation, it’s sure to be an interesting Olympic Games. Here are 9 things you need to know.
Chris Gaine

Latest Stories

Scotty James of Australia reacts after competing in the Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe on day two of the X Games Aspen 2026 at Buttermilk Ski Resort on January 24, 2026 in Aspen, Colorado.
Sports

Snowboarder Scotty James Now Ties Shaun White for Most X Games Gold Medals

The 31-year-old Australian snowboarder and four-time Olympian has tied White's record.

Joe Price171 days ago
Zeb Powell on a Complex News Snapshot cover, wearing a patterned shirt and chains, with a confident expression.
Sports

Zeb Powell Talks Jordan Collab, Training at Stratton, and Diversifying Snowboarding | Snapshot

The North Carolina native took to the UK to prove once again that he's the “Coldest in the Game.”

Macklin Stern175 days ago
A poster offering a $15 million reward for Ryan James Wedding, showing two photos of him and listing aliases "Giant," "Public Enemy," "El Jefe."
Sports

Ryan Wedding, Ex-Olympic Snowboarder Accused of Leading Massive Cocaine Operation, Arrested

According to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Wedding “was flown to the United States where he will face justice.”

Trace William Cowen175 days ago
Former Olympian Ryan Wedding Had Medals and Motorcycles Seized in Mexican Drug Raid
Sports

Former Olympian Ryan Wedding Linked to Mexican Drug Raids

Authorities say Olympic medals, motorcycles, and drugs were seized during raids tied to the international manhunt for Ryan Wedding.

Bernadette Giacomazzo203 days ago
Ryan Wedding in red gear with Olympic logos, racing downhill on a snowy slope, wearing goggles and a helmet.
Sports

FBI Seizes Ultra-Rare $13 Million Mercedes Roadster While Investigating Fugitive Snowboarder

The seizure highlights the growing federal case against alleged drug trafficker (and former Olympic snowboarder) Ryan Wedding.

Mark Elibert234 days ago
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A reward poster offering $15 million for Ryan James Wedding, with images of him and aliases like "Giant" and "El Jefe."
Sports

Former Olympic Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Accused of Ordering Hit on Witness

Last year, Wedding was accused of running a cocaine trafficking ring that distributed the drug throughout North America.

Alex Ocho240 days ago
Ryan Wedding of Canada competes in the qualifying round of the men's parallel giant slalom snowboarding event during the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.
Sports

Former Olympic Snowboarder Accused of Running Cocaine Trafficking Ring and Murder

Ryan Wedding allegedly went from a life on the snow to moving snow.

Jose Martinez638 days ago
Life

Woman Found After Being Stuck on Ski Gondola for 15 Hours

"I didn't have a phone, a light or anything," the woman said. "I screamed desperately until I lost my voice."

Brad Callas901 days ago
Prada Linea Rossa x Red Bull
Style

Prada Linea Rossa Teams With Red Bull on Sports-Centric Events and Initiatives

The Italian fashion house has teamed up with Red Bull for an ongoing partnership that highlights the talent and stories of globally revered athletes.

Joshua Espinoza1591 days ago
Shaun White at 2022 Winter Olympics
Sports

Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White to Retire After Beijing Games

Snowboard legend Shaun White, who's won three gold medals, announced on Saturday that the Beijing Olympics will be his last snowboarding competition.

Brad Callas1623 days ago
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shaun white virgil abloh snowboards
Style

Shaun White Opens Up About Working With Virgil Abloh, Unveils Louis Vuitton Snowboarding Collection Collab

Shaun White's Whitespace brand and Louis Vuitton have just unveiled their new collection of snowboard luggage ahead of White's final Olympic games.

Jordan Rose1628 days ago
Prada Gus Kenworthy Julia Marino
Style

Star Athletes Gus Kenworthy and Julia Marino Race in Prada’s Newest Ski Campaign

Watch freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and snowboarder Julia Marino in Prada’s new fall and winter 2021 ski campaign. The champion athletes go head-to-head.

Isis Briones1689 days ago
Voletta Wallace and Faith Evans attend the screening
Music

Notorious B.I.G.'s Mother and Faith Evans Suing Swiss Snowboarding Company for Using His Image

The family of the Notorious B.I.G. is taking a Swiss snowboarding company to court for unlawfully using Biggie's image on their products.

Xavier Hamilton2677 days ago
Chloe Kim at the 2018 ESPYs.
Sports

Watch Chloe Kim Rap Cardi B’s Part in “No Limit” With G-Eazy

During the Pyeongchang Olympics, when then 17-year-old Chloe Kim won a gold medal at the women’s snowboard halfpipe, she told reporters she was listening to "Motorsport" by Migos, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj before getting on the slopes. At the ESPYs last night, she proved once again she's a true music fan.

juliarp2920 days ago
snowboarding olympics
Sports

Daredevil Squirrel Narrowly Escapes Death During an Olympic Snowboarder's Run

The squirrel that darted in front of a snowboarder certainly has a death wish.

tara mahadevan3065 days ago
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