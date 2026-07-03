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Members of BTS holding Oreo BTS packages, dressed in black and white outfits, smiling against a dark background.
Music

BTS Teams With OREO for New Korea-Inspired Limited Edition Collaboration

The K-pop superstars are releasing a hotteok-flavored creme cookie with purple wafers and 13 unique cookie designs.

Alex Ocho52 days ago
Glen Powell is Going from the Big Screen to the Snack Aisle
Pop Culture

'Top Gun' Star Glen Powell Steps Into the $40 Billion Snack Wars With Smash Kitchen

The new kettle-style chip rollout signals a pivot into snack foods, a space dominated by some of grocery’s biggest players.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
James Harden, wearing a Clippers jersey, dribbles a basketball during a game.
Sports

James Harden Is Interested in Acting But Says He ‘Can’t Be Out Here Doing a Love Movie'

James Harden linked with Complex to talk Pringles, getting into acting, Steve Ballmer, and more.

West Wilson520 days ago
Logan Paul smiling with Lunchly snack kits in the background; an alleged notice about a recall of LUNCHLY products is shown on the right.
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Defends Lunchly Brand Against Fake FDA Recall and Mold Allegations: 'The Ops Are Gonna Have to Try Harder'

The YouTube personality-turned-entrepreneur also addressed a bomb threat that was allegedly made to the company's headquarters.

Alex Ocho627 days ago
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Aaron Rodgers seemingly eating his boogers.
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Appears to Eat His Boogers During Jets Loss to Steelers (UPDATE)

The controversial quarterback was spotted digging for gold as his team failed to deliver.

Joe Price634 days ago
Wally Amos of Famous Amos Cookies
Life

Wally Amos, Famous Amos Cookies Founder, Dead at 88

Amos started selling his mini cookies from his Los Angeles bakery in 1975.

tara mahadevan701 days ago
Shelves stocked with bags of Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Life

Flamin' Hot Cheetos May Soon Be Banned From California Schools

Lawmakers have proposed a bill that would prohibit schools from serving snacks with harmful additives, like the dyes found in Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Takis.

Joshua Espinoza855 days ago
Life

Is Twix Making Us Fat? A Look Into Kanye’s Perplexing Claim About the Beloved Candy Bar

Kanye has promoted outlandish and hurtful conspiracy theories in the past but does this one hold any weight (pun intended)?

Abel Shifferaw883 days ago
dune 2 popcorn bucket
Pop Culture

People Really Want to F*ck the 'Dune: Part Two' Popcorn Bucket

Prepare to hear a lot of jokes of the "What’s that guy Dune 2 that popcorn bucket?" variety in the coming weeks.

Trace William Cowen903 days ago
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doritos ad actor
Life

Doritos Rolls Out Technology Aimed at Silencing Crunches From Snacking Gamers

The news couldn't come at a better time, as gamers have several key titles on the horizon that may require extended playing sessions.

Trace William Cowen982 days ago
a man in a mugshot photo
Life

64-Year-Old Man Allegedly Shoots Roommate in Butt for Eating Last Hot Pocket

The man is accused of first throwing tiles at his roommate before ultimately shooting him in the buttocks.

Trace William Cowen1150 days ago
an assortment of fruit roll up snacks
Life

Americans Busted for Trying to Smuggle 375 Pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups Into Israel After TikTok Trend

Fruit Roll-Ups, a nostalgic favorite, have been the subject of a viral TikTok trend for months now, as prices for the product soar.

Trace William Cowen1165 days ago
Snow is seen covering a car in California
Life

81-Year-Old Stranded in Snowstorm for Days Survived by Eating Croissants, Candy, and Snow

The man, a mathematician who previously worked for NASA, had initially anticipated being able to leave town before extreme snow hit the area.

Trace William Cowen1226 days ago
Screenshot of Rick Ross from the 'GQ Hype Debate.'
Music

Rick Ross Questions DJ Khaled About How Almond Milk Is Made, Says He’s Afraid of It

Rick Ross and DJ Khaled square off in the first episode of 'GQ Hype Debate' with the former asking the latter about the origins of almond milk.

Jose Martinez1377 days ago
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A Costco store is seen on September 23, 2022 in Monterey Park, California
Life

Costco Promises to Stick With $1.50 Hot Dog Deal Despite Inflation

Despite rising inflation, Costco Wholesale's CFO Richard Galanti said the company's signature $1.50 hot dog and soda combo deal isn't going anywhere.

Joe Price1390 days ago

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