Doritos Rolls Out Technology Aimed at Silencing Crunches From Snacking Gamers

Doritos is aiming to cancel out all the crunch with its new Doritos Silent technology.

As announced earlier this month, the tech will allow PC-based gamers to chip out without the embarrassment of relentless crunching noises. When announcing the feature, Doritos pointed to data that showed that roughly 30 percent of gamers here in the U.S. believe that strangers’ “crunching” can prove to be a distraction while playing.

The so-called “crunching cancelation” tech was made alongside the folks at Smooth Technology, with lead developer Dylan Fashbaugh calling the process “an incredible journey” of collaboration.

"We all know that gamers love Doritos, but that unmistakable crunch can often disrupt those intense gaming moments,” Fashbaugh said in a statement. “With Doritos Silent, we've worked to ensure gamers can enjoy the crunch of Doritos without disturbing their fellow players, making for a better gaming experience."

To download the new feature, hit this link. In short, Doritos Silent cancels out the crunch by filtering one’s mic, allowing gamers to “chat as normal” without unnecessary background distractions. Per press notes, the feature is powered by AI that's been trained on thousands of crunches.

