Erica Famojure Portrait

Erica Famojure

Joined November 2022 | 32 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 25 Greatest Stoner Snack Foods of All Time

If you don't have your kitchen adequately stocked with some of the 25 Greatest Stoner Snack Foods of All Time, you're seriously missing out.

Erica Famojure1438 days ago
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The 15 Most Awesome Hostels Around the World

These dope hostels will have you ballin' on a budget all over the world.

Erica Famojure4739 days ago
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The 25 Sexiest Vacation Destinations on Earth

A trip to any of these destinations will ensure that all of your vacation photos are "NSFW."

Erica Famojure4804 days ago
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20 More Simple Life Hacks That Will Make Moving Less Hellish

Step your U-Haul game up.

Erica Famojure4838 days ago
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20 Life Hacks That Will Make Moving Less Hellish

Use these moving hacks and save money on movers. Then buy your friends beer and pizza for volunteering their services.

Erica Famojure4854 days ago
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25 Fast Food Items That Stoners and Pregnant Women Love

Strange cravings.

Erica Famojure4856 days ago
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Awesome Vacation Destinations For Every Type of Person

Pick the vacation spot that best suits you.

Erica Famojure4859 days ago
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The 25 Greatest Cereal Prizes of All Time

Cereal prizes have all but disappeared, but we'll always remember a simpler time when surpises were a part of breakfast.

Erica Famojure4863 days ago
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15 Celebs Who Would Make Terrible Neighbors

Guess who moved in next door? Hopefully not one of these celebs.

Erica Famojure4870 days ago
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The 15 Coolest Office Spaces in NYC

Inspiring spaces create inspired people.

Erica Famojure4874 days ago
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The 25 Best Ice Cream Truck Treats of All Time

You may have graduated to fro-yo and gelato, but you'll never forget these ice cream truck favorites.

Erica Famojure4877 days ago
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10 Essentials for Drinking in Public

Think beyond the brown paper bag.

Erica Famojure4880 days ago
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10 Cheap Cities to Move to After College

Because your mother's basement is not an option.

Erica Famojure4881 days ago
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25 More Booze Hacks Every Drinker Should Know

Being a lush just got even easier. You're welcome.

Erica Famojure4882 days ago
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The 15 Coolest Places in Harlem Right Now

The Apollo isn't the only thing that makes Harlem hot.

Erica Famojure4885 days ago
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15 Unintentionally Annoying Things Guys Do to Women

Dude, you're getting on her last nerve.

Erica Famojure4889 days ago
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The 15 Weirdest Gigs on Craigslist Right Now

For those of you with unique skills, no boundaries, and in dire need of some coin, here are The 15 Weirdest Gigs on Craigslist Right Now.

Erica Famojure4891 days ago
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10 Easy Techniques for Throwing an Awesome House Party

This is how you get your name on people's social calendars.

Erica Famojure4892 days ago

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