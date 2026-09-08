Erica Famojure
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The 25 Greatest Stoner Snack Foods of All Time
If you don't have your kitchen adequately stocked with some of the 25 Greatest Stoner Snack Foods of All Time, you're seriously missing out.
The 15 Most Awesome Hostels Around the World
These dope hostels will have you ballin' on a budget all over the world.
The 25 Sexiest Vacation Destinations on Earth
A trip to any of these destinations will ensure that all of your vacation photos are "NSFW."
20 More Simple Life Hacks That Will Make Moving Less Hellish
Step your U-Haul game up.
20 Life Hacks That Will Make Moving Less Hellish
Use these moving hacks and save money on movers. Then buy your friends beer and pizza for volunteering their services.
Awesome Vacation Destinations For Every Type of Person
Pick the vacation spot that best suits you.
The 25 Greatest Cereal Prizes of All Time
Cereal prizes have all but disappeared, but we'll always remember a simpler time when surpises were a part of breakfast.
15 Celebs Who Would Make Terrible Neighbors
Guess who moved in next door? Hopefully not one of these celebs.
The 15 Coolest Office Spaces in NYC
Inspiring spaces create inspired people.
The 25 Best Ice Cream Truck Treats of All Time
You may have graduated to fro-yo and gelato, but you'll never forget these ice cream truck favorites.
10 Cheap Cities to Move to After College
Because your mother's basement is not an option.
25 More Booze Hacks Every Drinker Should Know
Being a lush just got even easier. You're welcome.
The 15 Coolest Places in Harlem Right Now
The Apollo isn't the only thing that makes Harlem hot.
15 Unintentionally Annoying Things Guys Do to Women
Dude, you're getting on her last nerve.
The 15 Weirdest Gigs on Craigslist Right Now
For those of you with unique skills, no boundaries, and in dire need of some coin, here are The 15 Weirdest Gigs on Craigslist Right Now.
10 Easy Techniques for Throwing an Awesome House Party
This is how you get your name on people's social calendars.