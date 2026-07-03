Munchies

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Munchi and Morrison linked up to collaborate on a two-track EP to be released (on a Saturday, of all days) via Munchi's Selegna Records. It features London vocalist Isa GT, and I decided to speak to the duo about their history, their inspiration, and their thoughts on moombahton. The tunes are below all of these words, if you're antsy. But this conversation was incredibly interesting.
nappy
You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.
khrisd

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