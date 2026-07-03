Slowthai

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Slowthai at Oxford Crown Court.
Music

Slowthai Found Not Guilty of Three Counts of Rape

British rapper Slowthai has been found not guilty of raping two women in 2021.

Joe Price578 days ago
Slowthai performing in Milan
Music

Slowthai Charged With Two Counts Of Rape, Appears in Court

Slowthai, the Grammy-award and Mercury prize-nominated rapper, has appeared in court on two charges of rape. He was bailed out and will appear before the crown court next month.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1158 days ago
frank ocean and rosalia are pictured at separate events
Music

Frank Ocean & Rosalía Song “Changes,” Accompanying Video Leak Online

Frank Ocean fans have been in full-blown detective mode amid a number of alleged leaks in recent days, including an apparent Rosalía collab.

Trace William Cowen1171 days ago
slowthai (credit: George Muncey)
Music

slowthai Is Going On A UK Pub Tour With Jägermeister, Entry Only £1

He's hitting up smaller pubs in Sunderland, Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Bath, and Northampton from the end of this month—and tickets are only a quid!

James Keith1255 days ago
slowthai (credit: George Muncey)
Music

Slowthai Signposts Third Album ‘UGLY’ With Punk Stormer “Selfish”

The first track to be heard from this new album—which follows 2021’s TYRON and is slated to land March 3 via Method Records—pushes brash punk right to the fore.

James Keith1269 days ago
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Dua Lipa singing at Osheaga
Music

The Best and Worst Parts of Osheaga 2022

After two years away, the energy was palpable, the crowd was civil, and the artists were magnetic, making Osheaga’s 15th anniversary one to be remembered.

Marriska Fernandes1443 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Kanye West, Conway the Machine, EarthGang, & More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Kanye West, Migos, Baby Keem, Conway the Machine, EarthGang, JID, J. Cole, and many more.

Jessica Mckinney1603 days ago
Denzel Curry screenshot from new video
Music

Denzel Curry Shares Cinematic Video for New Song "Zatoichi” f/ Slowthai

Denzel Curry dropped an impressive new video and song called "Zatoichi" featuring Slowthai, which will appear on his album 'Melt My Eyez See Your Future.'

tara mahadevan1604 days ago
complex uk best albums of 2021
Music

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2021

There hasn’t been a year in recent memory when compiling the best UK albums has been anything short of incredibly tough—and it’s only getting tougher.

Joseph JP Patterson1669 days ago
complex-uk-best-songs-of-2021
Music

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2021

This time last year, we were recoiling in horror at the thunderstorm of awfulness that had filled 2020 and looking forward to 2021 for what we hoped would be...

Joseph JP Patterson1680 days ago
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Complex's Best Albums of 2021 list.
Music

The Best Albums of 2021

Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.

Eric Skelton1689 days ago
best-new-music-pop-smoke-normani-kevin-abstract
Music

Best New Music This Week: Pop Smoke, Normani, Kevin Abstract, and More

Complex's best new music this week list includes songs from Pop Smoke, Kanye West, Pop Smoke, Normani, Cardi B, Kevin Abstract, $NOT, Slowthai, and more.

Jessica Mckinney1827 days ago
slugger
Music

Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract Shares "Slugger" f/ SNOT and Slowthai

Brockhampton dropped their 'Roadrunner' album back in April, and now the outfit’s founder and frontman Kevin Abstract is back with new solo material.

Joe Price1828 days ago
Pa Salieu x Slowthai - "Glidin"
Music

Pa Salieu & Slowthai Collide On Explosive "Glidin"

They’ve got a lot of pent up energy to let go off when the festivals open up again. If you do catch either of them live, approach the pit with caution.

James Keith1870 days ago

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