Slow Motion

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Latest Stories

This picture shows a sulcata tortoise roaming around a grass patch in the Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum.
Life

Video Shows First-Ever Proof of Tortoise Hunting and Killing Baby Bird

A video from last year shows the first-ever direct evidence of a tortoise hunting down and killing a baby tern on Frégate Island in the Seychelles.

Jose Martinez1787 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch A Guy Get Tasered in Super-Slow Motion

It's strangely beautiful.

Claire Landsbaum3960 days ago
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Pop Culture

Join the MythBusters in Awe at the Sight of a Pistol Firing a Bullet in Super-Slow Motion

Jamie and Adam make internet gold with this clip of a pistol firing a bullet captured at 73,000 frames per second.

Trace William Cowen3986 days ago
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Style

This Slow Motion Video Shows What It's Really Like to Get a Tattoo

This new video shows the process of getting a tattoo up close and in slow motion.

jayemkayem4309 days ago
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Style

The Art of Tattooing (in Super Slow Motion)

Watch Paris-based tattoo artist GueT create detailed works art one needle stab at a time.

andrewlasane4454 days ago
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Pop Culture

10 Cool iPhone 5S Slow Motion Videos

The 2013 version of a slow jam.

Austin Weatherly4653 days ago
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Pop Culture

The iPhone's Next Dope Feature: a Slow-Motion Camera?

120 frames of slow beauty.

complex4755 days ago
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Style

Watch: Holi Slow Motion

Fresh clip from the 2012 Holi Festival of Colors.

Justin Korkidis5208 days ago
Style

Well Played: "Slow It Down" by Sasha Powell

Move it slow motion for me.

Justin Korkidis5273 days ago

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