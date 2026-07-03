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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Listen to Giraffage and Slow Magic's "So Cute!"
You can catch Slow Magic and Giraffage on tour together this fall.
edwinortiz3977 days ago
Music
Premiere: Slow Magic Drops An Emotional Rework of Daktyl's Evan Mellos-Featured "Forgettable"
Slow Magic puts his emotional touch all over Daktyl's "Forgettable."
Khal4133 days ago
Music
Slow Magic - "Waited 4 U"
I feel like a complete idiot at this music nerd/blogger thing sometimes. Like, I've seen the name Slow Magic for what seems like a good minute now. Re
brenttactic4338 days ago
Music
Premiere: Listen to Slow Magic's "Waited 4 U"
A new record off his upcoming album "How to Run Away."
edwinortiz4343 days ago